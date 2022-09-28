PITTSBURG, Kan. — Singer-songwriters Trout Fishing in America will perform at 7 p.m. Friday in the Miller Theater in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University.
Grammy Award-nominated Trout Fishing in America consists of Keith Grimwood and Ezra Idlet. The duo has its own label and 25 albums, including April's "Safe House."
Tickets are $20 in advance and will be sold online at olivestreetpresents.org. Tickets will be $25 at the door. All seating is general admission.
The concert is in partnership with Olive Street Presents, a local house concert nonprofit owned by Rob Poole and Carol Puckett.
