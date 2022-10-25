PITTSBURG, Kan. — An upcoming lecture will focus on the true story of the Bloody Benders, a murderous Southeast Kansas family who lived more than a century ago.
The lecture, titled "The Bender Family Crimes: 150 Years Later," will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday in the basement of Axe Library at Pittsburg State University. Admission is free and open to the public.
The Benders, a family of four, kept an inn in remote Labette County. Over the years, they murdered nearly a dozen travelers who stopped at their inn, although the crimes weren't discovered until after the family had left the area. They were never caught, and their fate remains a mystery.
Panelists for the lecture are Max McCoy, a former Joplin Globe journalist and PSU faculty member who is now a historian and professor at Emporia State University; Carol Staton and Mike Wood, curators at the Cherryvale Museum, which houses some Bender family artifacts; and Bob Miller, current owner of the Bender property.
After the discussion, the panelists will take questions from the audience.
"The Bender saga is a thoroughly American crime story, full of mystery and gore, and their story is as famous in its way as the gunfight at the O.K. Corral or the killing of Billy the Kid," McCoy wrote in October 2021 for The Kansas Reflector. "But the enduring mystery behind the Benders is what happened to them. They vanished into history and became the stuff of nightmares — and books, television shows and movies."
The program is this year's Gene DeGruson Memorial Lecture, an annual event sponsored by the Friends of the Leonard H. Axe Library to honor the memory of DeGruson, a Southeast Kansas scholar, writer, editor, archivist and curator of special collections at Axe Library.
Funding for the program is provided by Humanities Kansas, a nonprofit cultural organization.
