The Lemons Family Charitable Trust recently donated $15,000 to Bright Futures Joplin for its snack pack program. Pictured (from left) are Laura Rasmussen, of U.S. Bank on behalf of the trust; Sandra Cantwell, executive director of student services for the Joplin School District; and Sarah Coyne, coordinator of Bright Futures Joplin. Courtesy | Bright Futures Joplin