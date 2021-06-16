Bright Futures Joplin has been awarded a grant of $15,000 from the Jean, Mildred and Jack Lemons Charitable Trust. The funds will support snack packs, which provide weekend nutrition to about 400 food-insecure Joplin elementary students.
“We are honored to have been entrusted with this gift to help feed Joplin students,” Bright Futures Joplin coordinator Sarah Coyne said in a statement. “Receiving the Lemons Family Charitable Trust grant means we have no doubts about being able to get the program off to a good start in the fall, when so many children will struggle with weekend hunger.”
The goal of snack packs is to help feed kids whose families struggle to find food while away from the consistency of school breakfasts and lunches.
Students who qualify as food-insecure will receive snack packs every weekend starting in mid-to-late September. The packs include a variety of options such as whole-grain breakfast items, shelf-stable snacks and easy-to-prepare meals like fruit and milk.
To qualify, families must complete an application available in the counselor’s office at each elementary school. Families who rate as food-insecure receive snack packs for their children every Friday.
Bright Futures Joplin has worked to feed food-insecure students in Joplin since 2010. The snack pack program is funded by local donations, partnerships, food drives and grants.
“The snack packs program wouldn’t be possible without the full support of the Joplin community, so it’s definitely a communitywide effort,” Coyne said. “Thanks to the generosity of friends and neighbors, including the late Lemons family, we can continue with our mission to help all children have what they need to succeed.”
The Lemons Family Charitable Trust is a private foundation based in Missouri; it typically focuses on organizations with an emphasis on medicine and education. Bright Futures Joplin is a grassroots program that helps students achieve success by matching their needs with resources through community partnerships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.