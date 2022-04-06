CARTHAGE, Mo. — According to Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis, election workers pray for two things on all election nights — huge turnouts and wide margins.
On Tuesday night, Davis and his crew saw neither, which will leave a touch of uncertainty until after noon Friday, when the election results are certified and sent to the Missouri secretary of state’s office.
Davis said an unprecedented three races in Jasper County ended with one-vote margins, and a number of others ended with margins almost as narrow.
It’s a result that proves the old adage that many still forget at election time — every vote counts.
“Absolutely, these are prime examples why voter turnout is important and why everybody needs to understand your vote, especially in smaller towns, smaller elections, absolutely counts,” Davis said. “When you have low turnout, things like this happen where an election can be won by one vote, six votes, 12 votes, very small margins, and it shows how important it is to get out and vote.”
1-vote races
Of the one-vote races, two were in Carterville, where incumbent Chris “Hamsher” Henkle got 40 votes to Alison Pendergrass’ 39 votes in the City Council Ward 4 race, and Bryan Crane got 22 votes to Justin Lawson’s 21 votes and Laura Evens’ single vote in the Ward 3 race.
The third was the Jasper Board of Education, where voters were asked to select two candidates and the difference between second and third places was just a single ballot. In that race, incumbent Chris Lehman got 175 votes, incumbent Matthew Dumm got 146 votes and challenger Jamie Kaderly got 145 votes.
Justin Lawson, who lost by one vote in Carterville City Council Ward 3 race, said losing by such a tight margin is tough, but he’s glad to see revived interest in his hometown’s leadership.
“To say that I wasn't a little bit disappointed, I absolutely was,” Lawson said. “But here’s the thing that we have to remember, especially in Carterville: Last year, I think there were like 53 votes in the whole town, so for us to go from that to over 200 ... that’s a win for Carterville.”
Voter turnout in Carterville was 242 people in 2022, up from 53 in 2021 and 40 in 2020.
A big difference, Davis said, was the fact that in 2021 and 2020, none of the candidates for the four seats on the City Council had an opponent.
This year, there was more than one candidate in all but one ward.
Davis said the results still show how important it is to vote, especially in the April elections which are reserved for the local city council or school board ballots and other local issues, and typically feature smaller voter turnout.
“It is critical because one vote always counts, but we very seldom see those close races in those larger turnout elections in August and November,” Davis said.
Davis said voter turnout in Jasper County on Tuesday was 10.06%, much lower than the 30% to 50% typically seen in the later elections and the up to 75% seen every four years during a presidential election.
Final tally
But the election results are not final until Friday, and there’s still a slim chance that the vote tallies could change between now and then.
Davis said his office still has to go through provisional ballots and confirm identifications of those who cast those ballots.
If those identifications are confirmed, they will be added to the tally.
Also, his office has to wait for any absentee ballots cast by members of the military who are overseas.
Davis said he doesn’t know if anyone from Jasper County requested an overseas absentee ballot, but state law requires he wait until noon Friday for those to be delivered.
