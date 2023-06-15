PITTSBURG, Kan. — Undergraduate tuition at Pittsburg State University will go up by 5% per semester in the coming academic year.
That increase will translate into students paying $146 more on their flat-rate tuition amount. Fees also will increase by $45, bringing the total increase for undergraduate students to $191. The flat-rate tuition amount plus fees for in-state and Gorilla Advantage undergraduate students currently totals $3,887 per semester.
Graduate students also will see a 5% increase in their tuition. The flat-rate tuition amount plus fees for in-state graduate students currently totals $4,379 per semester.
The Kansas Board of Regents approved the new amounts Wednesday after having kept tuition rates unchanged for three of the past four years.
“Even with increased costs due to inflation, we’ve been careful to find efficiencies that enabled us to keep tuition increases to a minimum in recent years,” said Doug Ball, PSU's vice president for business, finance and facilities. “We remain less expensive than most of our peers across the region.”
Even with a tuition and fee increase, the university is facing an approximately $2 million gap that will require budget reductions and reallocations, officials said in a news release Wednesday. The governor’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 doesn't include additional funding to combat inflation effects, and it proposes limited funding for employee pay increases.
“We all feel the impact of inflation and increased utility costs in our personal lives, and the university is no different,” Ball said. “We will not entirely pass those costs on to our students, and instead will make changes to ensure all resources are aimed at helping them succeed.”
Tuition also is rising at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, where the governing board last week approved a 4.66% tuition hike. That raises the standard in-state tuition rate per credit hour from $267.53 to $280 in the coming school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.