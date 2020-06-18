PITTSBURG, Kan. — Students at Pittsburg State University are set to see a tuition increase in the fall under a proposal presented earlier this week to the Kansas Board of Regents.
Under the proposal, tuition would increase by $83 per semester for in-state and nonresident undergraduate and graduate students. For full-time, in-state undergraduate students, tuition would be $2,918 per semester. PSU operates under a flat-rate tuition model, which allows full-time students to enroll in additional credit hours without paying more in tuition.
“It’s more important than ever for Kansas to have an educated workforce,” PSU President Steve Scott said in a statement. “Future-proof jobs are usually filled by credentialed professionals, so we work hard to keep costs low so Pitt State can provide that preparation for every citizen.”
The university also plans to expand its Gorilla Advantage program, which offers in-state tuition rates to nonresidents. All of Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas were added to the program last year, and plans call for Texas and Tennessee to be added this year through private funding.
“Opening new opportunities to Texas and Tennessee would not be possible without strong relationships with regional employers who need our graduates,” Scott said. “Their support is essential to make up the difference between nonresident and in-state tuition.”
Student fees also will increase by $12 per semester, and will focus on student mental and physical health, wellness and safety.
Even with the increase, PSU officials say, the university remains among the lowest-priced options for higher education.
“We never like to raise tuition, and we aspire to be a very affordable choice,” Scott said. “Our strategy and continued financial stewardship will enable this for the long run.”
Tuition at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin will increase by 2.37% next year. The new rate for in-state, undergraduate tuition — which includes all mandatory student fees — will be $248.73 per credit hour, and it was approved by the governing board in April.
