Seven-year-old Easton Howard just grinned enthusiastically and nodded his head when asked if he was excited about his role in the upcoming Joplin Christmas parade.
He was later seen waving his hand at his mother, no doubt preparing for an action he’ll be doing quite a bit from an open vehicle on Dec. 7, when he and his twin, Isaac, lead the parade procession through the light-splashed downtown district.
The brothers — and their special dog — are serving as the 2021 parade’s grand marshals, a role usually given to adults.
“It’s just a huge honor for them to be able to serve (as grand marshals),” said the boys’ mother, LauRae Howard. “They have been through so much in their lives and being able to take part in events like this is so special for them.
“I can’t wait to see the joy and excitement on their faces.”
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, Easton and Isaac will be settled snugly into the bed of an antique pickup truck as it leads floats and marching bands down South Main Street, fitting in nicely with this year’s parade theme, “Cruisin’ to Christmas.”
There’s a simple reason why Howard refers to her sons as miracles. Easton and Isaac were born prematurely in May 2014 at just over 26 weeks gestation, with Easton weighing 2 pounds and Isaac at 1 pound and 4 ounces.
The infants would spend a combined 290 days inside Barnes Jewish Hospital’s newborn intensive care unit in St. Louis. Both would receive a battery of surgeries to repair several life-threatening ailments, including repairs to a persistent opening between the two major blood vessels leading from their respective hearts; treatments for intracranial and cerebellar hemorrhaging; and repairs to abnormal blood vessels in the eyes that are common in premature infants. Each would receive multiple blood transfusions, while Isaac had to be resuscitated three times during his long stay.
Despite the early adversity, the 7-year-olds are growing and thriving today — “very fun and active boys” as Howard describes them. Part of this is due to Ace, Isaac’s young service dog, who loves nothing more than to lick the hands and faces of his two favorite humans.
Isaac was originally presented in 2018 with a service dog named Murphy, who was donor-funded by the Children’s Miracle Network. Murphy has since retired and was replaced a few months ago by Ace, Howard said. Ace is trained to tether to prevent Isaac, diagnosed with autism, from wandering, while providing pressure therapy to de-escalate anxiety attacks and to help with seizures. Easton, diagnosed with hemiplegic cerebral palsy, which causes left-sided weakness, easily maneuvers around with a special tricycle-shaped walker funded by CMN.
CMN “has helped our family in so many ways,” LauRae Howard said. “They provided gas cards while the boys were in the NICU in St. Louis. They helped us get a seizure monitor and oxygen monitor for Isaac to help monitor for seizures during his sleep. They provided an adaptive tricycle for Easton to help with (his) coordination. They provided a blender for us to help prepare Isaac’s special dietary needs.”
Howard was recently informed that her twins have been named CMN’s national champions for 2022, “and so that’s another big adventure that we’re about to go on,” she said with a laugh. While details still need to be hammered out, she does know that her boys’ smiling faces will appear on General Mills cereal boxes next year, which is exciting, she said. The Howard family has also been invited to attend CMN’s national conference next April.
“I just think Isaac and Easton have been such tremendous ambassadors for Children’s Miracle Network since they were born, and when they were chosen as the national champions, it just really exemplified what they and CMN mean to Freeman Health System and what it means to our community,” said Ryan Melton, interim executive director of development at Freeman.
Every dollar raised through CMN locally stays local, he said. Proceeds from the annual Christmas parade, which has been sponsored by the hospital system for seven years now, supports local pediatricians and maternal/child departments, such as Freeman’s neonatal intensive care unit.
“We’ve always said two things that go together is kids and Christmas,” Melton said. “As an adult or maybe as a parent you see the twinkle in a kid’s eyes at Christmastime, and it just reinforces the meaning of the season and the reason why we do what we do. To have Easton and Isaac as our ambassadors, I’m sure there will be a lot of twinkles in their eyes as they drive down Main Street and waving at all the patrons going by. It really will be a microcosm of what we cherish about this holiday.”
In the meantime, the boys are simply looking forward to a special evening early next month.
“They love parades, absolutely love them,” LauRae said, smiling. “They really like just everything about them — the lights, the sounds and just the excitement of it all.”
