PITTSBURG, Kan. — Officials with Pawprints of the Heartland are in search of a new home after receiving a court order from the Southeast Kansas Humane Society to vacate a building they’ve used to spay and neuter local dogs and cats.
The building, which must be vacated by 5 p.m. Sunday, is located on the Southeast Kansas Humane Society campus west of Pittsburg, on West 20th Street.
In January 2021, Pawprints officials received a 12-page lease agreement from an attorney representing SEK Humane Society concerning the concrete building that, since 2005, has housed Pawprints and its low-cost spay and neuter surgeries. That was the year SEK moved to a newer, larger building next door, which still serves today as its primary shelter.
According to a statement recently posted by the humane society’s board of directors on social media, the lawsuit was filed for the purposes of returning the building under SEK’s control. The decision was made after it “became apparent that the property being occupied by Pawprints was not being adequately insured or maintained,” the statement read.
The upcoming eviction deadline was set in motion after lengthy negotiations between the two parties over the signing of the lease agreement fell through.
“It is unfortunate that the parties could no longer work together within close proximity of one another,” the SEK statement read.
Mary Kay Caldwell, who helped establish Pawprints in 2000, said Pawprints worked rent-free inside the one-room building, though she emphasized her organization took complete responsibility for the building’s upkeep.
As payback for the free rent, Caldwell said Pawprints conducted spay and neuter services for SEK shelter dogs free of charge between 2000 and 2012. From 2012 to 2021, they charged SEK a fee of $15 per surgery, lower than the regular $38 fee.
“(SEK officials) are saying we should have had paperwork done” with the building, “and it’s true, we probably should have had paperwork on it,” Caldwell said. “But we were so busy; we were trying to keep the thing going and helping all the animals.”
Pawprints officials are now seeking a 1,000- to 1,500-square-foot location to continue their low-cost spay and neuter operations. In the meantime, they will temporarily work out of the organization’s mobile clinic.
To contact Pawprints about rental space, text 620-249-7669 or email futuresmkc@cox.net.
