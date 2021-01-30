A nonprofit group is using a two-pronged approach to address homelessness in Springfield with assistance from businesses in Neosho and Carl Junction.
The Gathering Tree, a nonprofit in Springfield, is building two planned communities of tiny homes, called Eden Village I and Eden Village II, to provide long-term housing for homeless people.
SolSource Greenbuild, a Neosho company owned by Art Boyt, former Crowder College renewable energy program director, and his wife, Vickie Boyt, is building tiny homes for Eden Village II through a subsidiary it created in 2020 called Village Home Builders.
The Gathering Tree also is developing the Revive 66 Campground, stocked with tiny camper trailers as well as portable showers and laundry facilities that homeless people can “rent” as a temporary shelter and a place to clean up and get warm.
Center Creek Teardrops, a Carl Junction company owned by Dennis and Julie Ware, is building the small camper trailers for Revive 66. They’ve built five so far and are working on 22 more, including an order for 10 trailers that came in last week thanks to $60,000 provided by the city of Springfield.
Nate Schluter, chief visionary officer for the Gathering Tree, said the goal for these projects is wrapped up in the charity’s vision.
“The key really is the vision of a city where no one sleeps outside,” Schluter said. “All these programs feed into that idea.”
Long-term solution
Vickie Boyt, of Neosho, said working with Eden Village in Springfield has been “a labor of love” for her and her husband. Their company, Village Home Builders, delivered two tiny homes to Eden Village II on Friday and began work last week on the 23rd and 24th homes for the project.
She said these are the last homes they will build for Eden Village II, but they’re hopeful they will continue to be part of the project.
“The Gathering Tree has found this model to be successful,” she said. “It’s a hand up, not a handout, and the people that are there pay a modest rent. They also have support systems that help them in finding employment, and there are things they can do within the community.”
Boyt said her company has eight people working full time and about 15 total employees, depending on how busy they are with orders. The homes they build are about 400 square feet, smaller than the 600-square-foot homes that Art Boyt and Crowder College students built for renewable energy competitions in the early 2000s.
“Those first homes struck me as being a solution for affordable housing because they were really very nice, livable homes,” Vickie Boyt said. “It was just great when the Gathering Tree approached us about building these homes for them.”
Schluter said the first Eden Village, located at 2801 E. Division St. in Springfield, is full, with 32 people occupying 31 homes.
“It’s for people that have been homeless for a year or longer in Greene County, that have a disabling condition and the ability to pay the $300 a month in rent,” Schluter said. “That is no deposit and utilities are included.”
Schluter said the charity initially contracted with a company in Texas to build the homes at Eden Village I, but when the Boyts decided to start building tiny homes in Neosho, the Gathering Tree jumped at the opportunity to have the homes built closer to Springfield, adding jobs to the area economy and reducing shipping costs.
Each home costs $30,000 and is sponsored by individual donors or organizations.
Eden Village II, located at 3155 W. Brower St. in Springfield, will have 24 homes, and Schluter said the charity has purchased property for a third Eden Village that will have 44 more homes.
Schluter said the Gathering Tree is hoping to build four to five Eden Villages in Springfield in the next six or seven years, and it has an Eden Village under construction in Wilmington, North Carolina, with about 32 homes.
Temporary help
The Revive 66 Campground, which will feature camper trailers from Carl Junction's Center Creek Teardrops, is a temporary shelter option for the chronically homeless that works differently from normal shelters, Schluter said.
“Shelters are great, but shelters are a room full of cots in a pandemic,” he said. “There’s the safety issue. ... These have locked doors. We think there’s better dignity there.”
The Wares operate Center Creek Teardrops and New-Aire Fireplace at 806 Joplin St. in Carl Junction. The teardrop camper trailers they produce are small and lightweight, and they have a solar-powered unit with a battery that can let the occupants charge a phone or tablet and allows them to use small portable heaters at night. They’re built to be quickly sanitized each day between use, with waterproof walls and interiors and insulation on all sides.
The campground, located at 3839 W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield, will open in a matter of weeks. The goal is to have 52 trailers there, Schluter said.
“Last March, we realized at the pace we were getting applicants (for tiny homes), we were going to end up with hundreds of applicants waiting on houses,” he said. “We couldn’t build and buy property quick enough, so we realized that people were still going to sleep outside while they were waiting on homes. We came up with a low-cost kind of pop-up model to keep people safe at night in a better alternative to sleeping under a bridge on a sidewalk or in a hidden campsite.”
The Wares are gearing up to produce these trailers at a rate of two per week. They’ve already made seven trailers, making a total of 29 in place or on order.
Schluter said there is a cost of $10 a night to rent a trailer, but donors cover those costs through buying blocks of nights or buying gift cards that the homeless can use to rent a trailer. The cost to sponsor a trailer is $6,000, and sponsors get to name the trailer.
“One of our core values is to put people in places where we would stay,” Schluter said. “Sometimes in America we put people that are in poverty and in desperate situations into places where you and I wouldn’t stay, then we expect them to be successful and we’re so disappointed when they’re not. But we put them in an unsuccessful place with no dignity. So this is just a different approach to addressing homelessness.”
On the web
For more information about the Eden Village projects: https://edenvillageusa.org.
For more information about Village Home Builders: https://villagehomebuilder.com.
For more information about Center Creek Teardrops: https://www.centercreekteardrops.com.
