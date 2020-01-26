Representatives of fire protection districts and rural fire departments throughout the area say they are feeling the sting of rising costs, increasing call volumes and maintaining outdated fleet vehicles, which have left many wondering if they can keep their heads above water.
Others say they are trying to stay afloat with volunteers, but they're seeing a ripple effect because of lack of full-time help and low retention rates. That is causing several fire protection agencies to turn to voters for financial help.
The Carl Junction Fire Protection District and the Stella Rural Volunteer Fire Department will ask voters to increase property taxes to support fire services in April. The Oronogo and Tri-Cities fire protection districts have passed tax initiatives in recent years and point to the benefits of taking that path.
Carl Junction
Carl Junction district voters on April 7 will be asked to almost double the district's levy from 25.24 cents per $100 assessed valuation to 50 cents. The tax increase would cost approximately $95 annually for the owner of a $100,000 home.
Joe Perkins, Carl Junction fire chief, said multiple factors over the years have led to the tax proposal, including the need for additional full-time firefighters, low recruitment rates and low retention rates. The district has 32 volunteer firefighters, constituting 80% of its overall staff.
“Our budget every year is based off property tax, and that’s the difference between us and a municipal fire department, is that we get a set amount of money and have to make that work,” Perkins said. “According to the state, you can hold back up to $100,000 in reserve. Over time, we were able to put that money aside, but we’re finally to the point where we’re having to put on more paid firefighters because our volunteer numbers are down.”
This is the first time the Carl Junction district is requesting a property tax increase since its establishment by a public vote in 1990, according to Perkins. The district operates four stations, covering 75 square miles in and around Carl Junction.
The growth in annual call volume is another reason for the tax request, Perkins said. In 2018, the district responded to a total of 275 calls. In 2019, there were a total of 1,725 calls, he said.
“We’ve not had any increase on what we take in, and with the amount of call volume and the growth of the area, we’ve spent the last several years getting our ducks in a row and making sure we have what we need to go forward,” Perkins said. “Now, we’re finally ready to put it on the ballot.”
The district's 25.24-cent levy produced $583,981 in revenue in 2019, according to a state auditor’s report.
Perkins said the district will be scheduling open houses before the election in order to answer voter questions about the tax proposal.
“We wanted to make sure that if we were going to go to the voters to ask for more money that it was something we’ve done our due diligence on and it wasn’t just a knee-jerk reaction,” he said.
Stella
The Stella Rural Volunteer Fire Department is asking voters to approve a 30-cent levy per $100 of assessed valuation to fund fire services. The tax would cost $57 annually for the owner of a $100,000 home.
The operation now relies on voluntary membership dues, bills of service and fundraisers for its revenue. The ballot question, if approved, would allow the department to become a fire protection district in which its source of funding would be tax based.
The fire department currently serves 132 square miles in Newton and McDonald counties and operates out of five stations. It maintains 10 trucks, has 42 volunteers and has an operating budget of approximately $42,000 annually.
“Operating as a membership-based fire department is no longer a suitable means for adequately funding fire departments,” Charlie Colvin, Stella Rural Volunteer Fire Department chief, said in a statement. “We have worked diligently to operate on a limited budget, but with only 30% of residents in our coverage area paying membership dues, we just have not been able to keep up with increasing costs of equipment and maintenance.”
Eric Norris, volunteer firefighter with the Stella operation, said the department sends out letters to every household in its area requesting $50 annually per property owned to fund the department. He said that is an antiquated way of running fire services.
“This is why membership-based fire departments are falling by the wayside because it’s not a steady income,” Norris said. “We never know what it’s going to be year to year, depending on who pays and who doesn’t. It’s impossible for us to properly fund a department into the future on memberships. Our 100% budget this year was based on $42,500.”
Boots, bunker pants, a coat and a helmet for one firefighter costs about $3,500, according to Norris. The department is seeking additional funding to purchase updated equipment as well as newer vehicles. Colvin said the department's trucks range from 1968 to 2009 models.
Norris said improving firefighter safety is the top priority, and with a stable budget, the department can guarantee fire protection into the future.
“Why we need the revenue is where it’s important,” Norris said. “Currently, national regulations on manufacturing for firefighters' protective gear has a 10-year life span to it. All of our firefighters' gear is over 10 years old. We have volunteers who are working for free and willing to put themselves at risk in gear that is outdated, and according to the manufacturer's safety level, it's degraded. We’ve got to get this department back to minimal standards.”
The department plans to hold several community forums in February and March to share its strategic plan.
Tri-Cities
The Tri-Cities Fire Protection District has passed two levy increases over the past 13 years. In 2007, the district cited the need for additional funding to cover increasing costs of operation. Voters approved a 20-cent increase, which raised the total levy to 30 cents. The district went before voters again in 2017 and obtained an additional 30-cent increase in order to hire full-time firefighters.
Its current 62.24-cent levy generated annual revenue of $215,994 last year, according to state audit reports. The district spans over 56 square miles around the towns of Alba, Purcell and Neck City, and the communities of Cossville and Galesburg.
Josh Craig, chief of the district, said that before the district obtained an adequate levy, all of its volunteer firefighters were working different jobs during the day and neighboring departments had to run the district's calls.
"Having the daytime (paid) firemen has probably been the best thing that's probably ever happened to us here," Craig said. "We haven't missed a single call for help in over 365 days since we got our paid guys. It's been excellent. We're actually running with a 13-guy crew total."
Craig said district firefighters went canvassing door to door, held open houses and mailed flyers to each home in the towns. Craig said the main selling point was explaining to voters that if they approved the tax hike, it would save them money by lowering Insurance Services Office ratings.
"We were able to lower our ISO last year where we went from a 7 to a 6," he said. "We won't know for another six months what our next rating is, but we're hoping to get a 5."
Oronogo
The Oronogo Fire Protection District, also in 2017, gained voter approval of a 30-cent levy increase to fund four full-time firefighters. The increase brought the tax levy to about 58-cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which raised annual revenue of $293,361 in 2018, the year the tax was implemented. The district covers 25 square miles.
Fire Chief Clay Stone said the additional staff has made a tremendous impact and has helped with the district's overall retention rates.
"If it hadn't passed, we'd definitely be struggling," he said. "We now have a total of 18 firefighters."
