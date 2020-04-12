Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.