PARSONS, Kan. — Two Southeast Kansas technology teachers are helping connect their fellow educators with web-based curriculum and teaching strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parsons technology and engineering education teacher Trevor Maiseroulle has collaborated with Oswego industrial technology teacher Chris Ball to develop a shared drive of tech-related lessons. While their startup goal was focused on helping members of the Kansas Technology and Engineering Education Association, the project has grown to provide tools to teachers all over the country.
The resource operates as a drive with lessons submitted by teachers in multiple areas, including construction, woodworking, welding, agriculture, photography, video production and automotive.
“We’ve touched upon every career cluster and pathway identified by the ACTE,” Maiseroulle said in a news release, naming the Association for Career and Technical Education.
Maiseroulle and Ball also created a folder for elementary teachers with free science, technology, engineering and math education resources provided by DEPCO Enterprises and the International Technology Engineering Educators Association. Hoping their resource will benefit educators across the country, they’ve also teamed up with the Technology Education Association of Missouri.
To access the shared drive, teachers and school administrators may email Maiseroulle at tmaiseroulle@vikingnet.net, using an email address connected to a Google account.
To date, more than 400 teachers have accessed the drive. Most users hail from Kansas, but the system has also logged access from New York, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
“Pretty amazing that what was a small idea to help connect local area teachers has grown into such a large-scale effort,” Maiseroulle said.
The Kansas Technology and Engineering Education Association is paying for the cost of the drive to help store all of the files. Maiseroulle serves as president of the association, and Ball is a member.
Now, the team is looking beyond the pandemic to the possibility of making a presentation about the project during the 72nd annual Four State Regional Technology Conference planned for November at Pittsburg State University.
Despite the challenges that come with trying to educate during stay-at-home orders, Maiseroulle is optimistic about the possibilities that are being tested and implemented by teachers around the world.
“This actually is an exciting time for technical education across the nation,” he said.
