ALBA, Mo. — Two children died Thursday night after being trapped in a fire at their Alba mobile home.
Authorities said the bodies of Kinsey Norris, 8; and Laynee Norris, 6, were found inside the residence on County Lane 196 after the blaze was extinguished. The home was in flames when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters and investigators have not yet determined the cause of the blaze. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is assisting in the examination, according to a statement issued by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.
The statement did not say whether others escaped the fire.
The children who died were pupils at Webb City schools. In a social media post on Friday, the school district said one of the children attended the Harry S. Truman Elementary School and the other attended the Bess Truman Primary Center. The school district said there is a sibling who attends the Webb City Middle School.
"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to their family," a school district representative posted. "Many children have and will be affected by this news. We encourage you to be especially sensitive and prepare to offer support to your students during this time," the post advised faculty and staff.
Counselors were available Friday at the school district to talk to students experiencing grief and will continue to be, the district said.
"Over the next few days, we encourage you to be diligent in observing the actions of your students to ensure that those who may need additional support will receive it," the post advised school district personnel.
Jasper County Coroner Rob Chappel confirmed two deaths but referred questions to the sheriff's department.
No one from the sheriff's department returned calls Friday seeking additional details about the fire.
The report did not say how long it took to extinguish the blaze, which fire departments responded or who else was at home when the fire occurred.
Also unspecified by investigators was whether assistance was provided to the family for housing.
