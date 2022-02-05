Composting Basics

All composting requires three basic ingredients:

• Browns - This includes materials such as dead leaves, branches, and twigs.

• Greens - This includes materials such as grass clippings, vegetable waste, fruit scraps, and coffee grounds.

• Water - Having the right amount of water, greens, and browns is important for compost development.

What can I compost?

• Fruits and vegetables

• Eggshells

• Coffee grounds and filters

• Tea bags

• Nut shells

• Cardboard

• Yard trimmings

What can't be composted?

• Black walnut tree leaves or twigs

• Coal or charcoal ash

• Meat or fish bones and scraps

• Yard trimmings treated with chemical pesticides

• Meat or fish bones and scraps

Source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.