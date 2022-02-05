COLUMBUS, Kan. — Two Columbus High School seniors who aren’t afraid of getting their hands dirty to protect the environment have helped launch an effort to implement composting programs on campus and throughout Cherokee County.
Emily Welch, 17, and Casey Soper, 18, have been composting at home with small containers since the onset of the pandemic, but they felt like they needed to step it up a notch. Now, they’re encouraging others to do the same.
“Last year, I did a majority of the greenhouse work for my ag class,” said Welch. “I had started putting the plant scraps into a bucket and thought why don’t I just turn this into soil? Then, I did that, but with food scraps, there’s more nutrients. With this composter, we’ll be able to use the soil in the school’s greenhouse.”
Composting is the natural process of decomposition and recycling of organic material that returns nutrients needed for food production back to the soil. Multiple things can be composted, including fruits, vegetables, eggshells, coffee grounds, tea bags and shredded newspaper.
Leftover food scraps from the high school cafeteria, as well as the Family and Consumer Sciences classrooms will be placed into buckets, which will be emptied out into the composting bin weekly. Depending on the weather and the items inside, compost can be created within three to six months. Compost is ready to use when it is dark brown, crumbly and has an earthy smell.
The seniors’ efforts have taken the region by storm where composting programs are now active at their high school, the city of Columbus and the RISE Center, an educational facility in Columbus that focuses on special-needs students.
“We realized our school produced a lot of waste, and there was something we could do about it,” said Soper. “We have a recycling program but not everything can be recycled. Now, this is our third one in Columbus. This is something that can be done at home, and you don’t need a composter like this to do it.”
Not only does composting benefit the soil, but it also diverts additional waste from piling up in landfills. The United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service estimates that 30-to-40% of edible food in the United States currently goes to waste.
Preventing food waste and keeping food and other organics out of landfills mitigates climate change, as an estimated 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions come from wasted food, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“It’s definitely a win-win situation for the school, us and the environment because a lot less trash goes into landfills that can be used to enrich the soil,” said Soper. “The school gets something out of it because they don’t have to buy anything else. With the amount of fruit peels and leftover veggies that they go through in the cooking classes, it just seems like the logical thing to do.”
Starting the processOn Wednesdays during school, Soper and Welch are involved with project-based learning, which allows students to learn by applying knowledge and skills through projects that can help solve real-world problems. The two friends were already interested in composting and began working with Cherokee County K-State Research and Extension to initiate a composting program on campus as their project.
“Emily and I are friends, and we were both composting at home with Folgers Coffee cans,” said Soper. “We’ve been doing our best to minimize our carbon footprints and do our best to reduce, reuse and recycle. It seems like this is the next step from recycling. We’re both seniors, and we’ll be gone next year, but this is our best foot forward to establish something that kids in the future will be interested in.”
Cherokee County K-State Research and Extension received a $5,000 Kansas State Pollution Prevention grant to implement composting programs throughout the region. Their partnership led to the installation of a composting bin at Columbus High School last week and other schools like Baxter Springs High are also jumping on board.
“I had wanted to start a composting program in Columbus, but the project-based learning class gave me time to think about it more,” said Welch. “I asked Casey, and then we both got the ball rolling. Then, it turned out that the K-State Extension Office just got the grant for it, so everything kind of fell into place. It was awesome.”
Officials with the local extension office said they’re impressed by the students’ plans for the program and overall enthusiasm, which is having a ripple effect throughout Southeast Kansas.
“The kids have helped throughout the entire process, and Casey even designed a logo for the community effort to raise awareness,” said Christina Holmes, family and consumer science agent at Cherokee County Research and Extension. “They’ve really grabbed the project and ran with it. I think it’s really exciting. These kids are showing that they can make an impact in their local communities, and their excitement has been contagious.”
Dale Helwig, director and agriculture agent at Cherokee County Research and Extension, said their goal with the grant is to implement composting programs within five communities or districts throughout Cherokee County. The compost material will be used for soil in greenhouses and community gardens.
City of Columbus
The city of Columbus has also partnered with Cherokee County Research and Extension to initiate a composting program for residents. Composting bins are located near the city’s animal shelter at 314 W. Cedar St.
Community volunteers and Cherokee County Research and Extension will actively manage the compost bins, including the weekly turning to provide oxygen to support the breakdown of plant material by bacteria.
Daniela Rivas, Columbus city administrator, said although the program just recently kicked off, she’s confident the program will be a success through increased awareness.
“We are completely behind reducing waste in our city,” she told the Globe. “Finding ways to recycle kitchen and yard waste will reduce the waste that goes into our landfill, and it’s good for our community and the environment. We also get fertilizer to share with our residents and plan to use in our senior garden program. It’s a win overall.”
Baxter Springs High SchoolBaxter Springs High School has also joined the program and placed a composting bin on campus earlier this week. Cherokee County Research and Extension visited with the school’s family and consumer sciences classes on Monday to teach students about the significance of composting and how 108 billion pounds of food is wasted in the U.S. annually.
The composting bin is located behind the high school, near the raised garden beds. Leslie Bowman, FACS teacher at Baxter Springs High School, said the extension office reached out to her with the idea, which she thought would be a great addition to the district.
“I was excited about this, because we are starting a couple of raised bed gardens, and I thought this would be the perfect complement to the project,” she told the Globe. “Christina Holmes found just the right bin to suit our needs and after a few weeks, she and Dale Helwig, delivered it to us. They came with a presentation about what composting is, how to successfully make it with a 2:1 balance of brown and green material and how to use it in gardening. They even brought bananas for everyone to eat and start composting the peels.”
Bowman said her cooking classes will immediately start saving their food scraps to place in the composting bin. She expects to have their first batch of compost dirt within the next six months.
“Christina and Dale have been amazing to work with and provided great resources for my FACS classes,” she said. “I’m very appreciative of their help.”
For information, contact Cherokee County Research and Extension at 620-429-3849.
