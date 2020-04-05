Two more COVID-19 cases were announced in the area Sunday, one in the city of Joplin, the other in Jasper County.
The Joplin case involves an adult and does not appear to be a travel-related case, according to a statement from the city of Joplin.
As part of the investigation of the case, the Joplin Health Department is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine who may have had close contact with the person and to notify those contacts.
Joplin's first case was reported March 23, and it also did not appear to be the result of exposure during travel, city officials said then.
The Jasper County Health Department announced on Sunday its ninth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jasper County. The person was identified as someone in their teens who resides in the Webb City area. This is a travel-related exposure, the health department reported. Department officials said they also are working with the state to determine any close contacts of the individual who were possibly exposed.
The city is handling COVID-19 cases that occur in the Jasper County portion of Joplin; the county is handling cases outside the city limits.
Six cases as of Sunday also have been reported in Newton County, for a total of 17 cases in the two-county Joplin metro area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.