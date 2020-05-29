As breweries continue to grow in popularity nationwide, communities in Southwest Missouri are welcoming the businesses with open arms and ready-to-fill glasses.
More than 8,000 breweries in the United States operated in 2019, a record number for the country, according to data from the Brewers Association, the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers.
Chaos Brewing Co. in Joplin and Beard Engine Brewing Co. in Alba are two craft breweries in the region that are creating buzz in the ever-growing beer community. Both companies have transformed historic buildings into distinct destinations and will be opening soon.
Craft breweries are independently owned and produce smaller amounts of beer than large-scale corporate breweries. About 140 craft breweries operated in the state of Missouri last year, ranking 18th in the nation, according to the Brewers Association.
Chaos Brewing Co.
Chaos Brewing Co. has taken over the former J.B.’s Piano Bar at 112 S. Main St. and is the first brewery to be established in the city of Joplin in decades. The business is operated by three partners — Dale Clark Jr., Daniel Crawford and Frank Ikerd.
“I actually think we’re behind the curve of breweries growing in popularity,” said Clark. “It’s really boomed over the last 10 to 15 years because breweries are the center of a community. It isn’t targeted toward just college kids, an upper-class or a lower-class crowd. It’s targeted toward everybody, and there’s very little judgment in a tap room. You come here to appreciate the beer, not to get drunk. It’s about community, friends and being together.”
The company recently passed its health and fire inspections, obtained the necessary licenses and is on its final steps of opening its doors. The lease on the building was signed in June 2019. The team performed a lot of the renovation and demolition work themselves, and Clark said the building is nothing like how it used to be when it was J.B.’s. The building is roughly a century old.
“We would’ve been ready to open the first Friday of April, but then the pandemic occurred,” said Clark. “It’s been a huge positive and a huge negative that we weren’t further along. It was just about paying the rent every month, and I’d rather have that than have to fire people or have product going to waste. We’re going to be dropping a big announcement on our Facebook page on Wednesday, June 3, of our opening schedule.”
A seven-barrel stout system is set up right in front of the windows, which Clark described as a large version of a home brewing system. He said the larger system is easier to operate because it’s all automated and doesn't have to be watched at all times.
Chaos will have 20 beer taps, with eight to 12 of those being their own signature recipes, and the last few will be guest taps. The taps were fabricated by a local company, and a mural on the wall near the entrance was created by a tattoo shop, Flat Line Ink, on Second Street in Joplin. Clark said the guest taps will feature beer from other home brewers or nearby breweries such as Indian Springs Brewing Co. in Neosho or Flag City Brewery in Webb City.
The company also plans on offering to-go cans of some brews, which can be stored for three to four weeks. Clark’s favorite beer that he’s created is Hazelnut Coffee Milk Stout, and it will be on tap year-round. Crawford’s favorite beer is the Black IPA, and Ikerd’s is Honey Wheat.
“Especially with the partners, we have very different genres of people,” said Clark. “We all bring something different to the table, and we have a community that will come together around us. We’ll have music nights, game nights, a book shelf of board games and merchandise. The event space, this will be the last part that’s finished.”
Beard Engine Brewing Co.
Beard Engine Brewing Co., at 208 N Main St. in Alba, will celebrate its grand opening from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday. A soft opening will be held for a small group of close friends and family this weekend.
Owners Nate and Tiffany Artinger have been working on the brewery since the fall of last year while also maintaining full-time jobs. The licensing process was a hurdle and took a year and three months to get beyond. The brewery has a taproom, a kitchen area and an outdoor space.
“We’re going to play the opening by ear, depending on the COVID-19 situation,” said Tiffany Artinger. “I don’t know what kind of crowd we’re going to get, but we’ll plan accordingly. We’ll limit the occupancy and follow the 6-foot rule. We might implement reservations at first.”
The one-of-a-kind destination brewery has a steampunk style and handmade features. Rather than being outfitted with advanced technology, the brewery transports patrons back to the Victorian era with its science fiction twist and historic machinery. Copper pipes line the wall, as well as a handwritten menu on a paper scroll, which will feature a rotation of different signature beers.
“We’re really happy with how it turned out, and we hope people enjoy the theme,” said Nate Artinger. “We wanted to be different from everyone else.”
A few of Nate’s recipes include a chocolate milk stout, an English-style pale ale, a Northern English brown and an American pale ale. These will also be rotated out every few weeks.
There’s not a single television in sight, which is exactly what the owners were going for — an unplugged getaway for those looking for a temporary escape from the modern world.
The brewery is housed in the Old Miners Inn, a restaurant known for its French continental cuisine that was auctioned off in 2007. The couple said people and passersby have expressed immense interest in the project. Nate Artinger said they’ve had groups of travelers from Iowa and New Jersey reach out to them as they’re only 6 miles from the highway.
“Pre-COVID, we were getting one to two messages a day asking if we were open,” said Tiffany Artinger. “We have a group of eight bicyclists who come through, and they’re just chomping at the bits for us to be open.”
After the opening on Saturday, the Beard Engine’s hours of operation will be from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
