Large, breaking stories from the state and the nation kept us busy in the Globe's newsroom today:
• A state government administrator on Friday allowed Missouri's only abortion clinic to keep operating, saying the state health department was wrong to not renew the license of the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis.
• Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck, was arrested on murder charges Friday, after three days of fires and looting in that city.
• President Donald Trump announced that he would withdraw funding from the World Health Organization, end Hong Kong's special trade status and suspend visas of Chinese graduates suspected of conducting research on behalf of the Chinese government, blaming both China and the WHO for their roles in the pandemic's effect.
So forgive us for having a cold beer on the brain. But the reason for the interest has nothing to do with national news, and everything to do with new businesses. Two new breweries in the area are getting ready to serve up their specialty suds for the first time.
In Saturday's edition of the Globe, we'll introduce you to Nate and Tiffany Artinger (pictured above), the owners of Beard Engine Brewing Co. in Alba. We'll also catch you up on the progress of Chaos Brewing Co., opening soon in downtown Joplin. Reporter Kimberly Barker will give you a behind-the-scenes look at their operations and what kept them going forward as the coronavirus pandemic slowed business to almost a standstill.
In addition, you'll find the following stories over the weekend in the Globe:
• Churches are looking forward to reopening soon, but each one is taking a different tack.
• In Sunday's edition, reporter Debby Woodin will cover COVID-19 safety as voters prepare for elections on June 2, including all the steps county election officials are taking to keep polling stations clean.
• Also in Sunday's edition you'll find a massive voter guide covering the candidates and issues you'll consider on Tuesday.
• In Monday's edition, Andy Ostmeyer will take you on a ride into the biking business, which has been cruising like a gentle downslope in the wake of the pandemic.
Whether you enjoy one or two craft brews or stick with soft drinks, we hope you refresh yourself and relax during a weekend that promises to be warm and wonderful.
