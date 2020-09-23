COVID-19 continues to affect homes across the state. That now includes the governor's mansion.
On Wednesday Gov. Mike Parson announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in the day, First Lady Teresa Parson was also announced to have tested positive.
The couple has been touring across the state in Parson's first gubernatorial campaign. On Monday, Parson was in Carthage for a bill signing ceremony. His campaign events, including a debate Friday with Democratic gubernatorial candidate and State Auditor Nicole Galloway, have been postponed.
Parson has adamantly resisted passing a statewide order to wear masks as a disease prevention strategy.
We'll have more about that story and more in tomorrow's edition, including updates about:
- Tonight's city council meeting, the second of at least two dealing with the fiscal year 2021 budget.
- An update on a 50-year cold case out of Golden City that was reopened two years ago.
- The death of Gale Sayers, a former University of Kansas running back who became famous with the Chicago Bears.
We've made it past the hump, friends. Have a wonderful evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.