With an approving smile from Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney Theresa Kenney in the background, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs a witness protection plan bill on Monday at the Jasper County Sheriff's Department in Carthage. Kenney said the measure will provide the means to protect witnesses and bring wrongdoers to justice. GLOBE | ROGER HOMER

COVID-19 continues to affect homes across the state. That now includes the governor's mansion.

On Wednesday Gov. Mike Parson announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in the day, First Lady Teresa Parson was also announced to have tested positive.

The couple has been touring across the state in Parson's first gubernatorial campaign. On Monday, Parson was in Carthage for a bill signing ceremony. His campaign events, including a debate Friday with Democratic gubernatorial candidate and State Auditor Nicole Galloway, have been postponed.

Parson has adamantly resisted passing a statewide order to wear masks as a disease prevention strategy.

