A defendant accused of raping a 12-year-old girl and another defendant charged with sexual abuse of an adult with intellectual disabilities waived preliminary hearings Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Wesley F. Palmer, 22, of Joplin, waived a hearing on a charge of first-degree statutory rape and was ordered bound over for trial. Associate Court Judge Joe Hensley set Palmer's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for July 27.
The judge also granted the defendant a release from jail on his own recognizance pending resolution of his case but ordered that he remain on house arrest and wear an ankle monitor. The judge further ordered that Palmer is to have no contact with anyone under 18 and that he refrain from use of any social media platforms.
Palmer is accused of contacting a 12-year-old girl via Snapchat and luring her in early March to his home, where he allegedly raped her.
Webb City resident Michael D.J. Henson, 38, waived his preliminary hearing on a charge of first-degree sodomy and was ordered by Hensley to make an initial appearance in a trial division July 15.
Henson is accused of taking sexual advantage of an adult with intellectual disabilities in May of this year. A probable-cause affidavit states that a woman reported having caught Henson in the act of using the victim for a sexual favor on May 20. The affidavit states that the witness told the victim's father, who confronted Henson, and that the defendant admitted the truth of what the witness had reported.
The document states that he later made the same admission to a Webb City police officer.
