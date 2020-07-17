Two people were killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle accident at 7:28 p.m. Thursday on Route HH, 2 miles west of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Jessica J. Batie, 17, of Joplin, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Jasper County coroner. Her body was taken to the coroner's office. The other driver, Baylee C. Shorter, 24, of Carthage, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage, where she was pronounced dead at 9:13 p.m., the patrol said.
A 12-year-old girl from Joplin who was in Batie's vehicle was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with serious injuries. A passenger in Shorter's car, Makayla D. Suter, 17, of Joplin, also was taken by ambulance to the Carthage hospital with serious injuries.
Shorter's eastbound car crossed the center line and struck Batie's westbound Honda CR-V head-on, the patrol said.
• A Carl Junction man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:12 a.m. Friday on Lone Elm Road, 2 miles west of Joplin in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Robert H. Morton, 80, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Morton was driving a northbound car that ran off the road and struck a drainage whistle and a fence, the patrol said.
