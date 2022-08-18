PITTSBURG, Kan. — Two exhibits by noted artists will open Monday in Porter Hall at Pittsburg State University.
The University Gallery will feature “We Are the Change,” composed of weavings and other works by Susan Ferguson, through Oct. 26.
Ferguson's work focuses on the environment, exploring the colors, shapes and textures of nature through fiber and textiles. A reception and gallery discussion with her are planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Harry Krug Gallery will feature “Demographica,” composed of paintings by Tom Birkner, through Oct. 12. The images evolve from frivolity to fright, fantasy to fact.
A closing reception for Birkner is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 12
Admission to both galleries is free and open to the public. Both are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
