Two Joplin Board of Education incumbents have filed as candidates for the April 7 election.
Derek Gander and Brent Jordan filed Tuesday, the first day of the filing period.
They were elected in 2017 and are seeking second terms on the board. Gander is self-employed in the construction industry. Jordan is a school counselor at Neosho. He is the current vice president of the board.
There are three, three-year terms to be filled. The third seat is that of Deborah Gould, who was first elected with Jordan and Gander in 2017.
Qualified individuals may file declarations of candidacy through 5 p.m. Jan. 21. They are to be filed in the board secretary's office at the school administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave. The office is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, though the office will be closed for the holidays from Monday, Dec. 23, through Thursday, Jan. 2.
To be qualified to file as a candidate, a person must:
• Be U.S. citizen who resides in the Joplin School District and has been a Missouri resident at least one year preceding the election.
• Be at least 24 years old.
• Not be delinquent in state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes or real property taxes. Anyone who is a past or present corporate officer of any fee office must verify in an affidavit that the office does not owe any taxes to the state.
• Not have been convicted of a state or federal felony and is not a registered sex offender.
• File or have a campaign treasurer who will file all required campaign disclosure reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission.
Contact number
For information about filing as a candidate, call 417-625-5200, ext. 2020.
