An Oronogo man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 5:42 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 43, about 10 miles north of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Zachary S. Bartlett, 31, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin, the state patrol said.
Bartlett was driving a northbound car that ran onto the gravel shoulder, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, which then skidded back across the highway, struck an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash at 2:49 a.m. Thursday on Cedar Road, 2 miles south of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Wayne A. Youngblood, 33, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin, the patrol said.
He was driving an eastbound Kia Forte that ran off the road and struck a utility pole, the patrol said.
