NEOSHO, Mo. — Employees at two Neosho businesses were issued citations by police after failing a compliance check for underage sales of alcohol.
Of 24 businesses that were checked, two of them failed. Individuals at White Oak Station and Indian Springs Brewing Company were issued criminal citations for selling alcohol to a minor, according to a press release from the Neosho Police Department.
The compliance check was performed on Friday evening as part of the city's effort to ensure licensed liquor establishments do not sell alcohol to minors.
The businesses that passed the check were Neosho City Golf Course, Loves Travel Store, Smoke for Less, Dollar General, two Kum and Go locations, El Charro's, El Caballo de Ora, King Food Saver, Casey's General Store, Wildcat Corner, Walgreens, Workman's Mini Mart, Main Stop, Corner Store, Yes Way, Sam's Cellar, Oak Tree Mart, Walmart Supercenter, Aldi, Beverage Shoppe and Maria's Mexican Restaurant.
