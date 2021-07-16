Two people were injured by gunfire Thursday afternoon behind the Harps grocery store on Missouri Highway 171 between Airport Drive and Carl Junction.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that at approximately 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunfire, and upon arrival found evidence that shots had been fired and other evidence that showed signs of possible injuries.
Soon after, they learned that two people had been admitted to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. One was a 22-year-old woman from Webb City and the other was a 33-year-old man from Highland, California.
Their names have not been released.
Officials said late Thursday that they were looking for a dark red Kia SUV four door, possibly a Sorento, and two people. The first was the driver, described as a man with dreadlocks; the other, the passenger, was described as a man with four braids in his hair and neck tattoos.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing and appears to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 417-358-8177, ext. 1260, or dispatch at 417-359-9100.
