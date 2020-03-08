Two people injured in area accidents
A Granby man was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 6 a.m. Saturday on Unicorn Road, 3 miles west of Wentworth in Newton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Mark E. Radius, 40, was northbound when his vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a fence, according to the patrol. Radius was taken to Freeman Health System in Joplin with minor injuries.
• A Seneca woman was injured in a two-car crash at 5 p.m. Friday on County Road 240 two miles north of Webb City in Jasper County, the patrol reported.
Ashley N. Gilstrap, 22, was southbound when she pulled into the path of an eastbound vehicle driven by Isabella L. Ross, 17, of Webb City, the patrol reported.
Gilstrap was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries, according to the patrol; Ross was not listed as injured.
