Two-Tuesday total looms: Delegate-rich rounds of presidential primaries at stake

The next two Tuesdays could be a harbinger, if not essentially the nominator, as to whom will challenge Donald Trump in November for a second term in the White House.
While primary results and a few delegate awards from Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina have been counted, the top Democrats tussling for their party's presidential nomination most likely have been focused for weeks on the top primary prize.
On Super Tuesday, just two days away, 14 states — including Southwest Missouri neighbors Oklahoma and Arkansas — will award delegates toward the nominations. The other Super Tuesday states are Alabama, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.
And a week later, Missouri and five other states — Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Washington and North Dakota — will do the same based on primaries and a caucus.
So what is at stake?
Super Tuesday has the potential to award 1,345 pledged delegates, or about a third of the total 3,979 eligible to vote at the Democratic National Convention. The March 10 round of primaries has the potential to add 356 pledged delegates. The two-Tuesday total of potential delegates is 1,701, or just 290 shy of the 1,991 needed for the nomination on the first ballot at the July convention.
For the sake of comparison, the delegate count from the first four carve-out states offered altogether about 4% of the almost 4,000 total.
It should be noted, however, that because delegates are awarded in proportion to voting results, that primary prize could be cut up into much smaller portions if several candidates were to do well. And if that happens, the result could be another drawn-out, contentious campaign into the spring and summer among multiple candidates or between two, such as that when Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton battled until mid-July in 2016.
The focus on Super Tuesday comes at a pivotal point in the campaign. For Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, who were running a close first and second, respectively after the South Carolina count came in Saturday night, the travel gives them an opportunity to show their national appeal and woo larger concentrations of nonwhite voters. For former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and struggling candidates such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, it’s a signal that they are still in the fight. For billionaire Tom Steyer, coming in toward the top of the heap Saturday night was not enough. He announced he was dropping out of the race.
And for everyone left, it’s a chance to prove they won’t cede this swath of delegate-rich states to Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York mayor who has spent months building his campaign around Super Tuesday. He has campaigned in Oklahoma, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
“All bets are off this cycle,” Texas Democratic strategist Colin Strother told The Associated Press in February before the South Carolina primary. He is bullish on Bloomberg’s chances of resonating in his state and beyond.
Every leading contender has been on the campaign trail of late.
Bloomberg, who is self-funding his campaign, doesn’t have to make such considerations. He’s skipped the first four states to deploy a political shock-and-awe campaign after that, spending heavily on television ads while already hiring more than 2,100 staffers in 40 states and U.S. territories, including all voting on Super Tuesday.
Past candidates have tried to forgo the early states in favor of larger ones voting later, with little success — including another former New York mayor, Rudy Giuliani, in 2008. But Bloomberg is making a larger bet on doing so than anyone has. He’s worth an estimated $60 billion and has already spent more than $400 million to hastily build a campaign infrastructure — with promises of plenty more where that came from.
The candidates doing battle before Super Tuesday, meanwhile, have been a study in contrasts. Warren has deep campaign infrastructure in around 30 states but little momentum. Biden left New Hampshire for South Carolina before the New Hampshire polls even closed, hoping South Carolina would carry him in other Southern Super Tuesday states.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar placed a strong third in New Hampshire but hasn’t yet built a national campaign, while Buttigieg was running fourth Saturday night in South Carolina and is still facing questions about his appeal beyond the early majority-white states.
With his Nevada win, Sanders had already predicted victory in California, pointing in part to his campaign’s outreach to Hispanic voters. But he’s also bet on record turnout that never materialized in Iowa, despite his efforts to grow the electorate.
All of the top contenders have been sharply critical of Bloomberg, accusing him of trying to buy the election. In a memo coming out of New Hampshire, Warren’s team sought to reassure supporters that it will find its political footing on Super Tuesday, arguing the senator should win the minimum support required to claim delegates — at least 15% — in 108 of the 150 districts voting, or two-thirds of the Super Tuesday map.
“Warren is poised to finish in the top two in eight of 14 Super Tuesday states and in the top three in all of them,” Warren’s campaign manager, Roger Lau, wrote.
States such as Texas and California are so large that on-the-ground retail politicking often doesn’t work well there. But Super Tuesday state residents have already seen weeks of Bloomberg ads, Strother said, and that could potentially already be swaying those participating in early voting, which is underway in places such as Minnesota.
“It’s unprecedented, what he’s doing and the money he’s spending,” Strother said. “He’s running a national campaign, which is what all these other candidates wish they could do.”
