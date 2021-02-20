Tyson Foods, with two large poultry plants in Southwest Missouri, has announced an additional incentive for workers to get vaccinated.
The Springdale, Arkansas, company said last week that it will compensate workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source. Tyson said in a statement it already offers free, on-site COVID-19 vaccinations at its U.S. plants, consistent with prioritization rules and as vaccine supplies become available.
The company also announced that several hundred Tyson employees nationwide, mostly health service staff and workers older than 65, have already been vaccinated, and it expected another 1,000 workers in Illinois, Missouri and Virginia to be vaccinated last week.
Tyson has poultry processing plants in Noel and Monett and last year announced hundreds of workers at Noel had tested positive for COVID-19.
“This incentive is an additional way we can encourage our frontline workers to receive the vaccination, which we believe is another important protective measure,” Johanna Söderström, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Tyson Foods, said in a statement. “We’re ready to vaccinate more of our people, especially through the free on-site vaccination program we’ve developed, however, vaccine availability continues to vary by state.”
Tyson also has taken a series of other protective measures since the pandemic hit, including walk-through temperature scanners, workstation dividers, testing and plant sanitization. The company also expanded its health services staff, created the position of a chief medical officer and said it plans to create health clinics for team members and their families this year.
COVID-19 has so far cost Tyson Foods $660 million, according to the company's quarterly reports — $540 million for the fiscal year that ended Oct. 3, 2020, and $120 million in the first quarter of its current fiscal year. That includes costs associated with worker health and availability, plant downtime, costs for personal protective equipment, plant sanitization, COVID-19 testing, as well as bonuses the company said it paid to front-line employees. Some of those costs can be partially offset by Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act credits.
Tyson also said last year that it had "likely been involved in more testing than any other company in the country."
Earlier this month, the United Food and Commercial Workers International union, which represents many Tyson employees, pushed for workers at processing and meatpacking plants to be moved up vaccination priority lists.
Several meat companies also have launched campaigns to educate employees and dispel rumors about the vaccines.
Marc Perrone, UCFW president, said meatpacking workers, grocery store employees and other essential workers should be vaccinated ahead of older people who don’t have other health conditions.
“Those folks that have to keep our economy going, our food supply going, should in fact be next,” Perrone said.
Last spring, the virus spread through many meatpacking plants, where workers stand shoulder to shoulder on production lines, and as a result the UFCW said it believes members will be eager for vaccines. The UFCW, which represents roughly 80% of the nation’s beef and pork workers and 33% of its poultry workers, estimates that at least 21,900 meatpacking workers have been infected or exposed, and 132 have died of COVID-19.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
