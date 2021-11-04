Some Missouri business groups pushed back Thursday on the vaccine mandate announced by the Biden Administration, but one of Southwest Missouri’s largest employers, having achieved more than 96% compliance, offered advice on how to get there.
“I would characterize it as a success,” Derek Burleson said Thursday, when asked about the vaccine mandate that Tyson Foods put in place.
Tyson said on Aug. 3 that vaccinations would be required for each of its 120,000 U.S. employees. Office workers would need to be vaccinated by Oct. 1, production workers by Nov. 1. At the time, about 56,000 members of its workforce had been vaccinated.
“Less than half of our U.S. workforce was vaccinated when we made the announcement,” said Burleson, spokesman for the Arkansas-based company.
The company provided cash incentives, vaccines on-site for employees as well as their families, and time off for vaccinations. But on Thursday, Burleson said the most effective strategy was meetings between employees who were hesitant or opposed and plant and corporate executives.
“I can only speak for what worked for Tyson Foods, one-on-one conversations with Tyson team members, answering their questions, hearing their concerns, that was probably the most effective thing we did,” said Burleson.
He said the company’s chief medical officer had 15- to 18-hour days answering questions, and Tyson’s chief executive officer visited plants to discuss concerns.
He said the 4% who remain unvaccinated include those who had approved medical or religious exemptions, as well as those who chose to leave.
“We went into this not wanting to lose anybody,” said Burleson, who also acknowledged that COVID-19 has cost the company more than $800 million in plant closings and lost-time hours; remediation, mitigation and prevention efforts; bonuses and incentives, and more.
Nearly half the company’s workforce members at some plants were infected by the virus, according to a recent congressional report, which also noted, “Tyson saw 29,462 employee infections and 151 employee deaths.”
Tyson and other meatpackers were heavily criticized, the report notes, for failing to act earlier, and because they “prioritized profits and production.”
Tyson has about 1,500 employees at its Noel complex, about 600 workers in Monett and 5,600 total across Missouri, including its plant in Sedalia. The Noel plant was the site of an outbreak last year as hundreds of workers tested positive for COVID-19. The company, which is based in Springdale, Arkansas, has 12,000 workers in Benton and Washington counties.
In Missouri on Thursday, as the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced details of the vaccine requirements, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry criticized the mandate.
“Each workplace is different and employers have long held the right to establish vaccine policies that work for their businesses,” according to the chamber.
The Missouri chamber believes all employers should continue to have this right when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Daniel Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber, said in a statement. “In contrast with the Biden Administration’s approach, we believe the federal government should instead cooperate with the employer community to encourage vaccination and support employers that exercise their legal right to require vaccination. It’s unfortunate that this new federal policy will likely further divide public sentiment around COVID-19 vaccination.”
While arguing against the mandate, the state chamber also noted that vaccinations remain “key to economic recovery.”
“We need more Missourians to get vaccinated so that we can put this pandemic behind us for good,” said Mehan. “The Missouri chamber will continue leading in this effort and we continue to strongly encourage all Missourians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Associated Industries of Missouri, a group that promotes pro-business legislation in the state, disapproved of the mandate. Ray McCarty, president and CEO of the group, said its position is not a judgment on the effectiveness of the vaccine, but a reflection on its position of advocating minimal government influence.
“We are opposed to all government mandates,” McCarty said. “We believe that this is a decision each business needs to make for itself, because it’s a decision that carries a lot of ramifications.”
The group also works to aid member businesses — McCarty said it has been working with members already working on complying with a similar mandate for government contracted employees, directing them to the most up-to-date information about vaccinations and the penalties businesses could face if they do not comply.
McCarty said the mandate could have a negative effect on employers already struggling to recruit and retain staff members.
“Some folks are not retiring because a business can’t find someone to fill their spot, and others will stay out of the workforce using the mandate as an excuse,” McCarty said. “Employers may have to pay unemployment to people they dismiss, as well.”
The mandate requires organizations with 100 or more employees companywide to have workers either get vaccinated or wear face coverings and comply with regular testing. The mandate does not apply to fully remote or outdoor workers.
Missouri Southern State University is currently speaking with its legal counsel for guidance, said Amanda Stone, news and media relations coordinator for the university.
Officials with Freeman Health Systems plan to address the mandate publicly on Friday, according to a spokesperson. The hospital has recommended vaccinations for people in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but has not yet instituted its own vaccination rule ahead of the order.
