Tyson Foods announced Wednesday that it has entered into a "strategic partnership" with Saudi-based Tanmiah Food Co., a provider of poultry and other meat products, animal feed and health products.
The Arkansas-based company will acquire a 15% equity stake in Tanmiah subsidiary Agriculture Development Co. and a 60% equity stake in Supreme Foods Processing Co.
The transaction must be approved by regulators.
ADC produces broiler chickens and operates hatcheries and feed mills and sells fresh poultry under the Tanmiah brand to retailers and food service customers. Supreme Foods produces value-added and cooked chicken and beef products with a distribution network spread across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, Oman, Lebanon and Jordan.
“This investment will enable us to access poultry supplies in Saudi Arabia to meet the growing demand for protein in the Middle East and other markets,” Chris Langholz, president of international for Tyson Foods, said in a statement. “Expansion into international markets is a key part of our strategic growth plan and we’re pleased to better serve customers in this region.”
As part of the agreement, Tyson Foods and Tanmiah have committed to expand the processing capacities of Supreme Foods and will result in doubling the company’s production capacity in processed poultry products. It will also allow Tanmiah to introduce new products to the market.
Tyson Foods is one of the largest employers in the region, with processing plants in Monett and Noel in Southwest Missouri, and plants and other operations in Northwest Arkansas, including its corporate headquarters in Springdale.
