BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to close U.S. Highway 166 at the intersection of 5 Mile Avenue east of Baxter Springs beginning Tuesday.
The closure will remain in effect until this summer. Traffic will be shifted to two 12-foot lanes south of the K-26 junction, with a speed limit reduction of 55 mph.
The highway is being expanded to four lanes with two interchanges from U.S. 400 southeast to the Kansas-Missouri state line.
