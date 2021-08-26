U.S. Cellular will host a free drive-in movie on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3-4, in the parking lot of Fred G. Hughes Stadium at Missouri Southern State University.
The event will include a screening of "Shrek 2" that will start at 7:45 p.m. Admission is free; anyone 18 and older can register for a parking pass. Only one person in each vehicle needs to register for a pass, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each vehicle also will be provided with snacks.
Once all passes are gone, anyone who registers for the movie will receive a unique rental code to watch any movie of their choice at home, courtesy of U.S. Cellular and Redbox.
Details: drivein.uscellular.com.
