U.S. Cellular has donated 35 wireless hot spots and two years of service, valued at $36,960, to the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri in Joplin as part of its After School Access Project.
The project aims to provide free mobile hot spots and service to nonprofits that support youth, helping to end the "homework gap" among students who lack proper internet access once the school day has ended.
“The success of students in the communities we serve is very important to us at U.S. Cellular,” said Jimmy Thayer, store manager in Joplin, in a statement. “Connecting people and communities is our mission, and the After School Access Project is just one way that we’re helping ensure students have the reliable access they need to grow and pursue their dreams.”
The hot spots, standalone Wi-Fi networks that can connect devices wirelessly, can be used by students while at the Boys & Girls Club and at their homes through a checkout process.
“Having hot spots donated by U.S. Cellular to offer to our families is wonderful,” said Amia Warren, development coordinator for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Missouri. “We often hear stories about some of our teens staying late at fast-food restaurants to connect to Wi-Fi and complete their homework. These hot spots are convenient and reliable for our club members.”
Last year, U.S. Cellular invested $2.6 million in its After School Access Project by donating 2,800 hot spots and service to 33 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. The company has pledged to donate up to $13 million in hot spots and service to youth organizations in its markets, according to a news release.
Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations can apply at newsroom.uscellular.com/after-school-access-project.
