WGU Missouri and U.S. Cellular have partnered to allow U.S. Cellular employees to earn bachelor's or master's degrees from WGU with financial aid opportunities.
Employees who enroll in any of WGU's undergraduate or graduate programs will be eligible to apply for scholarships offered through the WGU Collaborative Agreement Scholarship Fund. The scholarships, each valued at up to $2,500, are disbursed in increments of $625 per six-month term and can be renewed for up to four terms.
“We are excited to help our associates pursue their higher education goals,” said Deirdre Drake, executive vice president and chief people officer for U.S. Cellular, in a statement. “Along with our tuition reimbursement program, this is a great opportunity for our associates to help them satisfy personal education growth and potentially advance their career.”
WGU Missouri is an online, competency-based, nonprofit university that offers more than 60 degree programs in fields such as business, teacher education, health and information technology. It was established in 2013 through a partnership with Western Governors University.
For more information about the program, go to www.wgu.edu/uscellular.
