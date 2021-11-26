As the holiday season arrives, it's a familiar predicament at the Lion Co-op food and hygiene pantry at Missouri Southern State University.
"We've been serving a lot more students this year, and our shelves are dwindling," said Andrea Cullers, a coordinator of the pantry and Missouri Southern faculty member. "We're needing to restock things pretty quickly."
But for Cullers, the ability to keep up the supply of goods with the demand from students is fairly easy. Because the pantry serves a small targeted population, Cullers can simply put out a call for donations to campus organizations or faculty groups, and the need is met.
"I think we're different (from other pantries) in that way," she said.
Many other larger operations haven't been so lucky this fall. U.S. food banks already dealing with increased demand from families sidelined by the pandemic now face a new challenge — surging food prices and supply chain issues that also are plaguing the rest of the nation.
The higher costs and limited availability mean some families may get smaller servings or substitutions for staples such as peanut butter, which costs nearly double what it did a year ago. As the holidays arrive, some food banks worry they won’t have enough donations to get through Christmas.
“What happens when food prices go up is food insecurity for those who are experiencing it just gets worse,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief operating officer of Feeding America, a nonprofit organization that coordinates the efforts of more than 200 food banks across the country.
Food banks that expanded to meet unprecedented demand brought on by the pandemic won’t be able to absorb forever food costs that are two to three times what they used to be, she said.
Supply chain disruptions, lower inventory and labor shortages have all contributed to increased costs for charities on which tens of millions of people in the U.S. rely on for nutrition. Donated food is more expensive to move because transportation costs are up, and bottlenecks at factories and ports make it difficult to get goods of all kinds.
If a food bank has to swap out for smaller sizes of canned tuna or make substitutions in order to stretch their dollars, Fitzgerald said, it’s like adding “insult to injury” to a family reeling from uncertainty.
Bryan Nichols, vice president of sales for Transnational Foods Inc., which delivers to more than 100 food banks associated with Feeding America, said canned foods from Asia — such as fruit cocktail, pears and mandarin oranges — have been stuck overseas because of a lack of shipping container space.
Issues in supply seem to be improving and prices stabilizing, but he expects costs to stay high after so many people got out of the shipping business during the pandemic.
“An average container coming from Asia prior to COVID would cost about $4,000," he said. "Today, that same container is about $18,000.”
'A perfect storm'
The Springfield-based Ozarks Food Harvest, which serves food pantries and other hunger relief programs across Southwest Missouri, has felt some of the pain of rising prices directly.
"Ozarks Food Harvest has encountered a perfect storm of increased demand, increased cost of food and disruptions to the supply chain," said Jordan Browning, public information officer, in an email to the Globe. "For example, we had trouble sourcing turkey products this year, as availability was down due to lack of workers in that field. The turkey products we were able to source ended up costing nearly double what they did last year."
The nonprofit also is experiencing challenges with increased energy prices, Browning said.
"We provide and deliver food to our 270 hunger relief partners spread across 28 counties for free, so they’re protected from inflationary energy prices and can continue to serve their communities," he said. "The food bank is unfortunately not protected from inflationary energy prices, so as we head towards winter, we will feel the effects of increased heating, fuel and propane costs."
Browning said issues with the supply chain have made ordering and receiving food a challenge. For example, pre-pandemic shipments typically took no more than 30 days. Now, the organization is ordering food three to six months ahead of time to be able to service its partners, he said.
The struggle is all the more urgent because of the way the pandemic has affected food insecurity across the region. Approximately 1 in 6 children and 1 in 7 adults faced hunger in Southwest Missouri before the pandemic, Browning said, citing statistics from Feeding America. Now, roughly 1 in 5 children and 1 in 6 adults face hunger, he said.
Ozarks Food Harvest is coming off a successful fiscal year, having distributed a record $37 million worth of food and funds over its service area. Officials hope the nonprofit can continue that trend this year, despite the challenges.
"One of the best ways to help Ozarks Food Harvest is through a monetary donation, as that allows us to stretch a donor’s dollar as far as it will go," Browning said. "We can take just $1 and turn that into $10 worth of groceries for a family facing hunger in our community. We appreciate food donations as well, but we like to remind folks that we can get more food at a lower cost than the average person due to our warehousing and distribution capacity."
The organization's annual Check Out Hunger campaign also is underway through Dec. 31. The program allows customers to add a $1, $3 or $5 tax-free donation to their grocery bill when checking out at local retailers, including Apple Market, Country Mart, Harter House, Hy-Vee, King Cash Saver, King Food Saver, Price Cutter, Ramey, Rhodes Family Price Chopper, Town & Country Supermarket and Woods Supermarket.
Every dollar raised through Check Out Hunger will help provide $10 worth of groceries to children, families and seniors facing hunger in Southwest Missouri.
“The holiday season will be especially tough for families facing hunger this year as we continue to get the community on the road to recovery,” said Bart Brown, president and CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest, in a statement.
Issues elsewhere
The problems aren't limited to the Four-State Area.
In the prohibitively expensive San Francisco Bay Area, the Alameda County Community Food Bank in Oakland is spending an extra $60,000 a month on food. Combined with increased demand, it is now shelling out $1 million a month to distribute 4.5 million pounds of food, said Michael Altfest, the Oakland food bank’s director of community engagement. Pre-pandemic, it was spending a quarter of the money for 2.5 million pounds of food.
The cost of canned green beans and peaches is up nearly 9% for them, Altfest said; canned tuna and frozen tilapia up more than 6%; and a case of 5-pound frozen chickens for holiday tables is up 13%. The price for dry oatmeal has climbed 17%.
At the Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado in Colorado Springs, CEO Lynne Telford says the cost for a truckload of peanut butter — 40,000 pounds — has soared 80% from June 2019 to $51,000 in August. Mac and cheese is up 19% from a year ago, and the wholesale cost of ground beef has increased 5% in three months.
They're spending more money to buy food to make up for waning donations, she said, and there's less from which to choose.
