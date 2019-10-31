MIAMI, Okla. — With the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump unfolding more every day, Republican U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin will give the public updates on the latest impeachment proceedings in the House, as well as take questions from constituents about the process.
Mullin will be in Ottawa County from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the Miami Chamber of Commerce, 11 S Main St. to meet with the public. All are invited to attend.
Over the next several days, Mullin will also visit other counties to give impeachment updates including Muskogee, Mayes and Bryan counties.
