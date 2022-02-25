OKLAHOMA CITY — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announced plans to retire early next year after serving Oklahoma for nearly three decades in the U.S. Senate. Inhofe, 87, said on Friday he would leave his seat Jan. 3, 2023, after Oklahomans elect his successor in November.
“My wife and I’ve been doing this for a long period of time, and we have some other things that we need to be doing at this point in our lives,” Inhofe said. “So we’re going to do that. To do that, we have to get out of this position and enjoy the rights of all the rest of you who are out there and making a living. So we are looking forward to this.”
Battling a “very mild case of COVID,” Inhofe, a Republican, made the announcement by phone at a news conference in Oklahoma City. He took no questions, but did endorse his former chief-of-staff, Luke Holland, as his successor.
“I want to make sure that everyone understands this — nothing is going to change as far as I’m concerned until almost a year from now,” Inhofe said. “We are going to continue doing the work that we’ve been doing, and it’s going to be working out very well.”
Inhofe’s announcement triggers a rare special election to fill his seat. His announcement is expected to draw a crowded field of candidates.
Inhofe said he’s hopeful Oklahomans will select Holland because he believes the 35-year-old is the best qualified Republican to succeed him. Holland, of Tulsa, most recently spent five years leading Inhofe’s office until he resigned Thursday night to focus on his election bid.
Perhaps best known for being an avid pilot and for his passions for the military and infrastructure, Inhofe has been in public service since 1967. He’s served in the U.S. Army, the U.S. House of Representatives, the state House and Senate and as mayor of Tulsa. He currently serves as the top Republican on the Senate’s Armed Services Committee.
Oklahomans first elected him to the U.S. Senate in 1994, and he’s remained popular with voters. In 2020, voters overwhelmingly selected him for another six-year term. But Inhofe had said that would be his last.
“Sen. Jim Inhofe has served the state of Oklahoma with unwavering devotion,” said Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt in a statement. “At every turn, Oklahoma has benefited from his profound vision for a strong national military, robust infrastructure system and vibrant domestic energy production. I am grateful he has committed to serving the state and our nation through the end of 2022.”
Inhofe’s Oklahoma colleague and fellow Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford said in a statement that he and his wife are “deeply grateful for the service and friendship of Jim and Kay Inhofe,” and that Inhofe will be truly missed in the U.S. Senate.
“The Senate is losing a warrior,” Lankford said. “His absence will be felt, and he will be missed. But we are thrilled for him and Kay, along with their family, to get more time together in the days ahead.”
Lankford also said Inhofe will be remembered as a fighter for military service members and the nation’s infrastructure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.