Today in the Globe newsroom we got an inside look at Russia's invasion of Ukraine from a student who lived for a year in Webb City.
Sofia Bezpala, five years ago, attended Webb City High School as a foreign exchange student. She shared with us her experience of the Russian invasion, from her Kharkiv apartment when it started to today.
We'll have much more of her story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend we'll also have reports about:
- Conservation officials helping to replace Callery pear trees.
- The city preparing to ask for renewal of a 3/8-cent sales tax.
- Rates going up for trash and recycling bills.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
