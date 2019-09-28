Uncertain future: Columbia pupils make memories as cracks result in closure

As the Joplin School District wrestles with the future of Columbia Elementary School, parents and students there are trying to make what memories they can before they are moved from the building.
School officials last week closed the school’s safe room and gym to occupancy while it is under engineers’ review. Crack monitors in that portion of the building have been tracking the movement of the safe room’s walls for two years. Officials believe the shifting of the safe room and gym addition built in 2016 is because of poor soil conditions and old mining features on the property.
The closure is the latest move by the school district to keep tabs on whether the school — which was built in the 1920s and is one of the oldest in Joplin — is safe for long-term occupancy. The district’s top leaders said over the summer that they have long known of issues, such as cracks in the walls at the school, but that those problems appeared to be accelerating.
Superintendent Melinda Moss said the closure last week was made out of an abundance of caution. She hopes the structure can be reopened for use as a gym once it is cleared by engineers.
“It’s the same issue we’ve been dealing with,” she said. “When I hear it’s moved another millimeter or so, I’m going to check if it’s still safe. It doesn’t mean that it’s closed permanently; we hope it’s temporary.”
While the fate of the building hangs in the air, Columbia parents are determined to make this academic year one to remember.
Tracy Horton, PTO president, has said she’s focused on creating memories for her own children and all of Columbia’s pupils so that regardless of what happens with the building they’ll hopefully fondly recall their time there.
Among the activities hosted inside the school were a Grandparents Day celebration in early September that drew approximately 200 people, as well as an upcoming Friendsgiving celebration slated for November that last year attracted around 300 people. But the closure of the gym could leave organizers scrambling to find another suitable location, she said.
“We’re all about trying to celebrate the building until the very end, and now we might not be able to do that,” she said.
Watching Columbia
School officials and a number of local professionals in the construction industry are closely watching Columbia.
Readings from at least eight crack monitors in the community safe room, which doubles as a gymnasium, are taken monthly and submitted to local engineering firms for assessment, Dave Pettit, the district’s facilities director, previously told the Globe. That part of the building has been closed for use as a safe room for approximately two years but had continued to be used as a gym.
Moss said the decision was made to close the safe room and gym last week after the most recent report from Anderson Engineering’s readings of the crack monitors continued to show movement of the walls.
“We know it has been moving throughout this whole process,” she said. “I had not been able to consult with our structural engineers (to give an assessment of the readings), and after getting a report that there had been additional movement, we wanted to make sure we were erring on the side of caution.”
The closure will be in effect until engineers conclude that the building remains safe for occupancy, Moss said. She expects the school district to have more information this week.
“We did have structural engineers on-site (Friday), and we are looking at possibly something that we can do to shore up (the safe room) in a way that we would be completely confident in being in there,” she said. “That’s being discussed now.”
The original 1920s school building also is showing its age; school officials have said there are cracks appearing in the walls there, along with a separation of some of the walls from the floor and a settling of the foundation. MJ Surveying is set up on the southeast corner of the school to monitor movement there.
As a result, the district is pursuing a bond issue of up to $25 million that would fund the construction of a new elementary school for students from both Columbia and West Central, another 1920s building. Details on where the school would be located and how it would be designed have not been made public.
“This is going to be, honestly, a continuing saga until we’re able to offer another option for Columbia, and we want to make sure we’re being as safe and careful as we can,” Moss said.
‘Our own community’
Columbia teachers, staff and students are adapting to the closure as best they can and are staying focused on enjoying the building while it remains in use.
Approximately 120 pupils — half of the school — stayed after class on Thursday of last week to dance the afternoon away at a 1950s sock hop, the first major event hosted by the school’s new spirit committee. Some pupils even took the theme to the extreme, with a handful of girls dressed in bobby socks and poodle skirts and some of the boys turning up their jeans at the ankle and slicking back their hair.
The newly organized spirit committee works to host a handful of monthly events, said Samantha Jordan, the school’s counselor.
“The point is to increase cohesion and involvement with our students and staff, and we want it to be fun,” she said. “I think we are focusing on that more this year, the involvement and the fun. It’s hopefully a tradition we’ll take into a new building.”
Fun was the order of the day for 10-year-old Zoey Jones, a fifth-grader who got into the spirit of the dance by wearing a pink poodle skirt. As a member of the spirit committee, she had helped to advertise the sock hop by drawing posters for it.
“Most of my friends are here, and we’re having a blast,” she said.
Wyatt DeTar, also a 10-year-old fifth-grader, said she had fun at the sock hop because she was able to hang out with her friends after school.
“Doing all this fun stuff is going to bring back my memories (of Columbia) when I’m in middle school,” she said.
DeTar has attended Columbia since kindergarten, and she appreciates that the school feels like one big family.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s so kind and all the teachers are loving.”
It’s that kind of atmosphere that Jordan believes will always be a hallmark of Columbia, no matter where the school ends up.
“Within Columbia, we feel like our own little community and family, so regardless of what happens with the building, we want to continue that,” she said. “The building doesn’t make Columbia — the people do.”
