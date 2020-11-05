NEOSHO, Mo. — At least the city doesn't have to build a bigger dais.
"The bench up there already seats seven," said Neosho City Manager David Kennedy. "The city attorney and I will probably just move to the floor."
A lot of the work for expanding the City Council from five members to seven is already finished and awaiting the next municipal election cycle.
On Tuesday, voters approved of the measure by an almost two-thirds majority, with 2,936 voting in favor and 1,654 against. Voters will get a chance to elect those two new members during the next round of municipal elections, currently set for April 6.
The ordinance establishing how the city's charter will be amended to include the new members was approved by current council members in August.
The council will be composed of three at-large members and four members representing one of four equally divided wards, according to the ordinance. While not spelled out in the ordinance, those wards are expected to be the same as the four Neosho voting precincts established by the Newton County clerk, but they could change in the future based on population distribution.
Unlike the city of Joplin, where residents citywide vote on all council candidates representing zones, residents of each of the four wards will elect a candidate to represent them on the council.
New election cycle
The biggest adjustment will be a three-year period as new election cycles are established, according to the ordinance. Council member terms will remain three years long, but in order to establish the cycle and to account for members currently elected to the council, some members elected in 2021 will serve two-year terms.
• On April 6, 2021, voters will elect four council members. An at-large council member and a Ward 1 council member will serve three-year terms, and Ward 2 and Ward 3 council members will serve two-year terms. Mayor Carmin Allen's and Councilman Tom Workman's terms expire in April.
• On April 5, 2022, voters will elect an at-large and a Ward 4 council member, both for three-year terms. The terms of council members Angela Thomas and William Doubek expire at that time.
• On April 4, 2023, voters will elect an at-large member and Ward 2 and Ward 3 members, each for three-year terms. Council member Tyler DeWitt's term will expire at that time.
Ensuing years will run on a three-year cycle: At-large and Ward 1, at-large and Ward 4, then at-large and wards 2 and 3.
The ordinance also sets a new quorum and requirement for an affirmative vote. The new quorum is four members, and actions must receive at least four votes — a matter that gets a 3-2 vote with two members absent or abstaining would not pass.
Accommodating growth
The council currently is composed of five at-large members. In previous meetings and interviews, Allen said that he proposed the expansion to account for Neosho's growing population and a lack of representation for some residential areas.
Kennedy said that the number of council members hasn't been adjusted since the charter's adoption in 1973.
"At that time, they felt like five members was roughly enough," Kennedy said. "What brought this forward was how our population is growing, and council felt like adding two more would bring some diversity to the table."
Anyone interested in serving on the council must be a registered voter of the city and must submit a petition with at least 35 signatures of other registered voters for inclusion on the ballot.
