Most people groan or sigh at the thought of receiving underwear and socks as Christmas gifts.
Dianna Gurley, the executive director of Souls Harbor, is not one of those people. She was thrilled Wednesday with a surprise donation of undergarments.
The congregation of First United Methodist Church in Carthage donated 284 pairs of socks, 273 pairs of underwear and 27 T-shirts to the homeless shelter.
"This is a very significant donation," Gurley said. "We are actually in search of these items quite often."
Nancy Corley, director of congregational life for the church, said congregation members sought something different from the toy drives done by most churches and service agencies.
The Rev. David Fowler, pastor of the church, said he remembered this particular "Undies Sunday" item drive from his time leading churches in Nebraska.
"We made it memorable," Fowler said. "We had a tree out in our hallway, and when we told them what to do, we said that they could drop their drawers there."
Such items are constantly in demand, Gurley said. The supply received Wednesday will last for only a few weeks.
In addition to replacing clothing that gets wet, such items are important for people getting back on their feet, she said.
"This is a year-round need," Gurley said. "We have all kinds of people starting jobs. Everyone thinks about the shirts and slacks, but they don't think about underclothes."
Fowler said the church will likely keep doing this particular drive in future years, based on the participation from church members. After hearing how in need the agency is for these items, he challenged other churches to follow their lead.
