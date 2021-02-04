Joplin unemployment, which had been pushing steadily downward after reaching a record high last spring, ticked up in December to 5.5%, compared with 4.1% in November, but an expert says there may be some good news hiding within those numbers.
The state of Missouri went from 4.5% in November to 5.8% in December, and several other metro areas in the state also reported similar increases, according to the latest figures released by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
Nationwide, unemployment remained flat, at 6.7%.
Veronica Gielazauskas, assistant commissioner for performance and strategy for the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, said there are two components to what is called the civilian labor force — those who are currently employed and those who are actively looking for work while unemployed.
For both Joplin and Missouri, each of those two categories grew.
The number of people employed in the Joplin metro area in Jasper and Newton counties went from 79,584 in November to 81,040 in December — an increase of more than 1,400, which is a good sign, she said.
The number of people looking for work also grew, going from 3,428 to 4,759 in December for Joplin. Statewide, the civilian labor force grew by more than 70,000, and the number of people who entered the labor force in search of a job grew by more than 45,000.
Why that happened is difficult to gauge, said Gielazauskas, who noted there are not a lot of pandemic-driven recessions that experts can use as guides, but the return of people to the labor force could signal that things are returning to normal. She cited as examples someone who was not comfortable working because of COVID-19 and who had checked out of the labor force but who now may be interested in returning, or perhaps a parent who stayed home for a while with a child who was out of school during the pandemic and who is now going back to work.
"It can be a very normal part of our recovery process," she said. "In some ways it is a natural step of recovery."
The pandemic that arrived in March, and eventually led to an economic shutdown, caused unemployment to triple in the Joplin area, going from 3.5% in February and March to 10.6% in April. That was the highest level the metro area has seen in at least 30 years. Records of the MERIC database go back only to 1990.
The previous high for Joplin in the past 30 years was 8.7% in September 2009 and again for several months in the fall of 2010 during the Great Recession.
The rates are seasonally adjusted, meaning they reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer and holiday hiring, and are considered a more accurate reflection of unemployment than unadjusted numbers.
Unemployment for Joplin dropped steadily since April, to the low of 4.1% in November.
