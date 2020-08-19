You want the good news first? Or the bad?
Okay, the good news. Unemployment fell in Missouri for the third straight month. The July unemployment rate statewide was 6.9%, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Lozier, by the way, which recently announced a layoff of 127 people, also offered an update on plans for their Joplin plant.
Now the bad news: The Joplin Metropolitan Area (Jasper and Newton counties) will push past a milestone today — 3,000 total cases, almost all of them hitting this summer.
We'll also update you on the construction projects at the Carthage courthouse, the county jail and the Joplin courts building. Workers have been stripping out walls and other materials for several weeks on the second and third floors of the historic courthouse in Carthage. It’s the least expensive of three projects, totaling about $50 million, ongoing or about to start in Carthage and Joplin,
The Bronaugh and Quapaw school districts have each been awarded large grants.
College freshmen make easy victims for criminals. Stephanie Garland of the Better Business Bureau offers a warning.
We'll also let you know what happens with both the Royals and the Cardinals.
joplinglobe.com
