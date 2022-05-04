A marketing effort was announced Wednesday to find someone to save the 110-year-old Union Depot in downtown Joplin.
The work to get information out about the availability of the historically designated building will be done by a Joplin commercial real estate firm, Glenn Group, working with the Downtown Joplin Alliance through its Endangered Properties Program and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' State Historic Preservation Office.
Long listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a locally significant building, the depot was designed by Kansas City architect Louis Curtiss and was built by the Manhattan Construction Co. of New York. It opened in 1911 as a passenger stop for the Kansas City Southern Railroad.
"This building is a well-loved and iconic piece of Joplin's history, and we look forward to it being part of our growing downtown community once again," said Lori Haun, executive director of the DJA.
The depot was named last November to the list of Missouri’s “Places in Peril” by the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation, which local preservationists said was a call to action to find an investor interested in renovating and refurbishing the train terminal that has stood vacant since 1969.
