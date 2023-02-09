Joplin residents will have the opportunity at a roundtable session downtown to submit ideas on how the historic Union Depot building could be used or what its best use would be for the community.
The session is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Chaos Brewing Event Center, 112 S. Main St.
Gathering community input is part of a project by the Downtown Joplin Alliance to collect information that can be provided to developers who express interest in the depot. The alliance is helping a local firm, the Glenn Group, market the depot to try to find someone who is interested in redeveloping the 112-year-old fixture. It has been vacant since 1969.
An introduction will open the meeting, said Lori Haun, executive director of the alliance. Attendees will then join groups at different tables to give input, she said Thursday. After that information is gathered, everyone will vote on the ideas to prioritize the best uses.
Students from two universities will gather the information at the session and use it to formulate documents that will go out in packets to potential buyers or developers who express interest in the project.
A group of students from Kansas State University will collect the local input.
Architectural students from South Dakota State University School of Design also will gather information that will be used to produce a rendering of what the building could look like if it were restored for new use.
The packet, Haun said earlier, also will give developers information about the feasibility of restoring the building and an analysis of how the building could fit into unfilled needs in Joplin. It also will include a report on environmental conditions at the site and a favorable structural analysis that was obtained by the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
Volunteers who are part of the alliance’s Endangered Properties Program announced in May they were working with the Joplin commercial real estate firm Glenn Group to try to find someone to save the historic building.
The depot was designed by Louis Singleton Curtiss, a Kansas City architect who became famous for developing fireproof construction and curtain wall structures, including the local depot. His designs were influenced by the Prairie style of architecture. Many of the buildings he designed were located in Kansas City.
The train depot served several railroads, most notably as a passenger stop of the Southern Belle, operated by the Kansas City Southern Railway and the MKT Railroad.
The depot was listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a locally significant building in 1973. But with no attempt by someone with adequate financial resources to take on the restoration in 50 years, it was put on Missouri’s Places in Peril list in 2021 to try to call attention to the situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.