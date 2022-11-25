A structural engineer that recently assessed Joplin’s long-vacant downtown train station, the Union Depot, concluded that the building is in good structural condition.
Lori Haun, director of the Joplin Downtown Alliance, said an engineer who specializes in restoring historic properties “felt very confident it could be rehabilitated.” She gave the update at a meeting of the Joplin City Council.
The engineering study was obtained by DJA with a $5,000 grant obtained from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a national nonprofit that helps to fund efforts to save historic buildings.
DJA and a local commercial real estate firm, the Glenn Group, are working to find someone to redevelop the building.
The work to get information out about the availability of the historically designated building will be done through an Endangered Properties Program and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ State Historic Preservation Office.
Long listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a locally significant building, the depot was designed by Kansas City architect Louis Curtiss and was built by the Manhattan Construction Co. of New York. It opened in 1911 as a passenger stop for the Kansas City Southern Railroad.
Curtiss, who designed and built a number of recognized buildings in the Midwest, particularly in Kansas City, used mining chat from the Joplin area in the building’s concrete exterior, a technique that gained him a reputation for building fireproof buildings.
The depot was named last November to the list of Missouri’s “Places in Peril” by the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation, which local preservationists said was a call to action to find an investor interested in renovating and refurbishing the train terminal that has stood vacant since 1969.
Lori Haun, director of the alliance, previously said the engineer may also be able to provide some architectural renderings based on findings. The grant will fund the engineer’s cost entirely, she said.
The engineering report could be significant in attracting redevelopment of the building because it gives interested parties information that may reduce uncertainty about whether a project could be successful.
In addition, the DJA has applied for brownfield tax credits that could help private investment in the cleanup and rehab of the building.
Haun said Monday there have been some inquiries, but no firm developments have surfaced yet.
Union Depot was a passenger stop for the Kansas City Southern Railway Co. and the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad.
