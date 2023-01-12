Students at two universities have been enlisted to develop information that can be used in the effort to recruit a buyer or developer for the long-vacant Union Depot building.
Joplin residents are being asked to provide ideas on how the historic building could be used or best serve Joplin needs during a “Union Depot Community Roundtable” slated for Friday, Feb. 10. It is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Chaos Brewing Event Center, 112 S. Main St. Those attending will be divided into small groups led by students from Kansas State University who will collect the local input and organize it into a presentable document.
Additionally, architectural students from South Dakota State University School of Design will be at the public input session and will use that information as part of their research to produce a rendering of what the Prairie-modern style of building could look like if it were restored for new use.
That will be added to a packet of information being put together by the Downtown Joplin Alliance members who work on the organization’s endangered buildings Program.
Lori Haun, executive director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, said the packet will provide details a potential buyer or developer would likely weigh in considering a depot project.
“It will show the renderings, it will show the feasibility of restoring it, it will show the gap analysis of what this building fits into as far as uses for it,” she said. “We’ve done environmental studies of it. We’ve already done the structural analysis of it. So we will have a package we can give a potential developer and say ‘here’s what the community wants, here’s why we think it will work. The building’s viable and here’s any environmental issues you may have to deal with,’ and just kind of answering some of those questions.”
Volunteers who are part of the alliance’s Endangered Properties Program announced in May they were working with Joplin commercial real estate firm the Glenn Group to try to find someone to save the historic building.
Luke Gibson, a DJA member who serves on the endangered properties committee and is a broker with the Glenn firm, spoke about the marketing effort “Downtown Now,” a new quarterly series that was opened Wednesday night by the downtown alliance as an informational meeting about what’s happening in the downtown.
Gibson talked about the building’s history and the new effort to collect public input and obtain renderings to use in the marketing effort.
The depot was designed by Canadian born Louis Singleton Curtiss, who was a Kansas City transplant that became famous for developing fireproof construction and curtain wall structures, including the local depot. His designs were influenced by the Prairie style of architecture. Many of the buildings he designed were located in Kansas City.
“He used chat from local mines,” Gibson said. “He was able to turn that into the concrete mix to complete the 23,000-square-feet structure,” Gibson said.
The train depot opened in 1911 to serve several railroads, most notably as a passenger stop of the Southern Belle, operated by the Kansas City Southern Railway. It provided service between Kansas City and New Orleans with stops in Joplin and Neosho along with many other cities along the route. It also served the MKT (or Missouri, Kansas and Texas) Railroad, among others. After passenger service stopped, the depot served as a stop for mail trains.
The depot was closed in 1969. There was an unsuccessful attempt in the late 1980s and early 1990s to renovate the building. David Glenn of the Glenn Group was the contractor on that project. The developer, Nancy Allman, ran out of money. As a result, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources took title to the property in 1998 because the developer defaulted on a loan obtained from the state for work on the building.
The work to get information out about the availability of the historically designated building is being done by the DJA, Gibson and the Glenn firm on behalf of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ State Historic Preservation Office. That office doesn’t have the money or staff to market the building, and that led to the effort involving the DJA and Glenn Group, Gibson said.
“We are currently marketing on national commercial real estate websites as well as exhausting our local resources for getting this out there and finding the right prospect,” Gibson said. “It’s taking a bit time and we have to find the right prospect that fits the mold of both a love for historic buildings and wanting to preserve a historic property as well as having the funds to do so.”
The students from Kansas State University and South Dakota State University will be at the public session next month to base their work on the needs and wants of the Joplin community regarding the future of the depot. That, along with an economic feasibility report that is to be done, will help assess what the best and most viable use of the North Main Street depot would be.
“Your input is going to take us way further into the future for the future of the Downtown Joplin Alliance and the community of Joplin,” Gibson said.
The depot was listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a locally significant building in 1973. But with no attempt by someone with adequate financial resources to take on the restoration in 50 years, it was put on Missouri’s Places in Peril list in 2021 to try to call attention to the situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.