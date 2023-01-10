Information about what’s new downtown this year and an update on Union Depot will be given at a new downtown networking event.
The Downtown Joplin Alliance is introducing “Downtown Now!” with a session from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the new Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St.
The event is open to downtown business owners, residents and others who enjoy the district to hear more about what’s going on and to connect with each other.
Luke Gibson, with Glenn Group Commercial Real Estate, will talk about the Joplin Union Depot and what steps are being taken to preserve the historic building.
Mayor Doug Lawson will recognize Harold Berger, owner of the Pearl Brothers True Value Hardware store who is closing the store this month and has agreed to sell the property to a downtown developer. The Berger family has owned the 117-year-old building and operated the store since 1949.
Light snacks and beverages will be provided in the lobby with networking time after the program.
“Downtown is all about community and this is a great opportunity for the community to learn more and make valuable connections whether someone is already downtown or just interested in getting involved,” said Lori Haun, executive director of the alliance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.