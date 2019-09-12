One Joplin, a local nonprofit that aims to improve health, safety, education and housing in the Joplin area, has received an $88,000 gift from the United Methodist Church's Missouri Annual Conference to be used for affordable housing.
The award is the last of the church conference's designated gifts for Joplin's recovery following the May 2011 tornado, officials said in the announcement Thursday.
"Missouri United Methodists have been extremely generous to Joplin in the years following the disaster," said the Rev. Tina L. Harris, director of mission, service and justice, in a statement. "The direct recovery efforts related to the tornado are now complete. The conference still held designated funds in trust for recovery and rebuilding related to that storm. One Joplin is a great partner to honor the commitment of the original donors and ensure that this money helps rebuild lives and strengthen communities."
One Joplin will put the gift toward a new microhousing initiative in the community, said Ashley Micklethwaite, its executive director. Microhousing typically refers to a living space that is between 500 and 900 square feet, she said.
Through the JUMP (Joplin United Microhousing Partners) initiative, One Joplin and partners including the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, Joplin Area Fuller Center and Catholic Charities will build an insulated concrete form duplex. The project will be energy efficient and will feature universal design for accessibility, Micklethwaite said.
Once completed, the duplex will be available for rent to low-income residents, she said.
"We hope it will be a model for many future (builds), and having this gift allows us to create this model design in Joplin," Micklethwaite said. "I can't say how grateful we are for this gift."
A public groundbreaking ceremony for the project is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 1403 Central St. in Joplin.
