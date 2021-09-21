The United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas wants to “Drive Change 365,” so it put on a drive-thru event to kick off the 2021 fund drive.
The event took place Tuesday in the parking lot south of Fred G. Hughes Stadium at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. It will be put on again from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Duane Dreiling, executive director of the organization, said the drive-thru kickoff is a safe way to let the community know the annual fund drive is starting while reducing the danger of spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.
Some of the agencies served by the United Way set up tables along the east side of the big MSSU football stadium parking lot and formed a line, allowing people to drive through in their cars and say hello to agency representatives while possibly getting information they may need.
“We decided this year not having a big banquet luncheon will keep everyone safe while still celebrating the nonprofit community,” Dreiling said. “Over the past 18 months, absolutely our health care providers and our teachers have done amazing work, but our nonprofit community has also been out there providing some vital and life-changing, life-altering services. So we want to celebrate what they’ve done.”
Campaign theme, goal
Dreiling said the theme, “Drive Change 365,” describes how the United Way and its partner agencies are helping area residents 365 days a year, focusing on providing real change for people who need it.
“Many of our agencies look to United Way,” Dreiling said. “You invest in United Way, and I say invest because you’re really investing in that driving change in the community.
“When you invest in the United Way, you’re investing in programs that address education, health and financial stability. When you look at those, those are the three legs of a stool that make sure that someone is in a safe environment, an educational environment and a healthy environment, and that’s really what supports people’s lives. So when you give to United Way, you’re not just addressing one need. You’re addressing all those needs in a more holistic approach to providing community services.”
Dreiling said the group didn’t set a traditional monetary goal like it has in past years.
“With everything going on with the pandemic, one of the things we said was, ‘Let’s just go out and raise as much money as we can to make sure we continue to provide these vital programs and services,’” Dreiling said. “Two years ago, our goal was $800,000. Last year, we raised about $650,000 despite the pandemic. We have an internal goal. I would really like to see us get to $700,000 this year. If we can get to $700,000, we can increase funding to some of these programs that really need help.”
Dreiling said the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas keeps two separate budgets so people know their money is staying local.
“We merged in 2011 and came together as one United Way, again creating efficiencies,” Dreiling said. “At the same time, I always want to make sure that people understand that money raised in Kansas stays in Kansas. Money raised in Missouri stays in Missouri. We believe wholly in the donor intent and people in their local communities want to support their local communities.”
Participating agencies
Agencies at the kickoff included Community Support Services Educational Center, Lafayette House, Regional Health and Welfare Association, Joplin Family Y, Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri, Children’s Haven, Legal Aid of Western Missouri and the Building Bridges program.
Jeffiner Thompson, with Legal Aid of Western Missouri, said the United Way supports two of her group’s major programs, a Voices in Court program and the Access to Health Care Program.
“We represent domestic violence victims in court seeking orders of protection and we represent individuals attempting or who have been denied Medicaid who have chronic and complex health issues that require ongoing health treatment,” Thompson said. “It’s extremely important. Most of our grants and other funding match what the United Way gives, so whatever the United Way gives, we can usually count on an in-kind representation from other funders. So it’s super important that we receive those funds from the United Way.”
Stephanie Theis, executive director of the Children’s Haven, said United Way funding is vital to helping her agency provide shelter to children while families deal with crisis.
“We serve kids all over Southwest Missouri so we’re a member of Carthage United Way and the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas, and both communities support kids from the areas they’re in,” Theis said. “Driving for Change is important this year more than ever. Things are just so different for our families, and those who are struggling need the support, and agencies are trying to do the most and the best with the resources we’ve got. United Way support is a huge help in that.”
Barbie Huff, with Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, said her agency isn’t a member of the United Way, but she drove through the event to greet friends and to support agencies that help the clients Habitat serves.
“It was fun to drive through and wave at some friends we have from the other agencies, and it was nice to have it outdoors,” Huff said. “United Way is very important. These agencies represent lots of fantastic services to the people of our community, so many different varieties of services that the United Way is able to help support. It helps the folks of our community, and I know it helps our Habitat homeowners.”
Theis said that working with the United Way increases an agency’s stature and legitimacy in the eyes of the public.
“United Way is definitely a legacy, and the community knows that agencies that partner with the United Way are vetted, so people know they’re reliable and are using the money for good and, to the best of their abilities, to support a lot of families,” Theis said. “The relationships we build between partner agencies is important. We have great relationships, and we can refer families to different programs, and they get all the resources they need to really change their lives.”
