The United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas won't set a target fundraising goal for its 2020 campaign because of the uncertainty of the pandemic, organizers announced Thursday during a virtual campaign kickoff event.
But the organization will raise what it can for the 24 local nonprofits it partners with to provide services and resources to the community, Executive Director Duane Dreiling said.
"Now more than ever, we must live united," he said, quoting from the theme of this year's campaign. "We are committed to raising every dollar possible for our nonprofit community."
Local partner agencies benefiting from United Way include the Boys & Girls Club, Joplin NALA Read, Cerebral Palsy of Tri-County, the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, Lafayette House, the Salvation Army, Children's Haven, Safehouse Crisis Center and the YMCAs in both Joplin and Pittsburg, Kansas. They are selected by United Way for their role in fulfilling at least one of the organization's three primary areas of focus: education, health and financial stability.
Dreiling said the agencies have reported an increased demand for their services during the pandemic. Yet a survey conducted by United Way found that the nonprofits collectively expect to miss out on more than $1 million by the end of the year because of the pandemic, he said. Many have had to cancel major fundraisers over safety concerns or have seen other sources of revenue dry up, he said.
"This is exactly what United Way was built for," he said. "We're built for responding to community needs; we're built for leveraging dollars into important programs in our community."
The campaign will run through the end of the year, with a total amount raised expected to be made public by February or March, Dreiling said.
The 2019 campaign goal was $825,000 and announced in a traditional way — with a meal for members of the community and partner agencies, along with much fanfare. Thursday's campaign kickoff was held on Facebook Live, stemming from a desire to keep donors and the public safe during the pandemic, Dreiling said.
"We're hoping to reach a whole new audience" on Facebook, he said. "(The pandemic) really has us looking at how we operate as an organization."
United Way also locally has raised more than $140,000 this summer for a separate COVID-19 relief fund to assist agencies with pandemic-specific needs, Dreiling said. The organization has put the bulk of that amount toward assisting individuals and families with rent and utility payments, and the board of directors plans to spend the rest of the fund down by the end of the year.
